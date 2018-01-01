Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2017

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2017
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

How the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar Built an Irresistible Brand

Founder Dylan Lauren explains how she broke through a sugar-stuffed market to build one of the most beloved sweets brands in the world.

Why Superchef David Chang Is Risking His Perfect Restaurant Record for a Delivery Startup

'Things are changing so fast in food that if you're still using what worked for you in the past, you're screwed.'

Why Fitness Franchises Are Booming

With aggressive expansion strategies and low membership costs, fitness clubs are looking to rapidly expand -- and franchisees are lining up to get in on the action.

Related Articles

As Bobby Flay Cooks Up an IPO, Can He Still Remain the Hands-On Guy?
Food Businesses

As Bobby Flay Cooks Up an IPO, Can He Still Remain the Hands-On Guy?

Used to calling his own shots, Flay will soon find out what happens when he lets everyone else into the kitchen.
Jason Adams | 15+ min read
Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last
Co-founders

Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last

You need to create criteria, be patient, thorough and know your weaknesses.
Adam Bornstein Founder of Pen Name Consulting | 4 min read
3 Proven Strategies on Taking Breaks That Will Help You Become More Productive
Ask Entrepreneur

3 Proven Strategies on Taking Breaks That Will Help You Become More Productive

Working for long, uninterrupted hours, day after day, may make you feel productive, but, in reality, it's likely hurting your performance.
Vanessa Van Edwards | 4 min read
How This Entrepreneur Got Ahead by Screwing Up
Mistakes

How This Entrepreneur Got Ahead by Screwing Up

Often catastrophes are not only salvageable but they can lead to some of the most valuable client relationships you'll have.
Colin Kingsbury | 4 min read
The Best Franchises for Any Budget
Franchises

The Best Franchises for Any Budget

We ranked the top 50 franchises for three different budgets: less than $100,000; $100,000 to $500,000 and more than $500,000.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory
Editor's Note

The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory

The more we take risks and search for new passions, the more versatile and capable and satisfied we'll be tomorrow.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
The Heat Is On: How Drybar Continues to Blow Past Its Competition

The Heat Is On: How Drybar Continues to Blow Past Its Competition

When Alli Webb launched Drybar in 2010, she invented a new industry -- and now the competition is heating up.
Stephanie Schomer Senior Editor | 9 min read
How the Founder of Zola Grew Her Bottom Line by Giving Away Free Products
Growth

How the Founder of Zola Grew Her Bottom Line by Giving Away Free Products

To grow its business, the CEO of the wedding-registry website added new services -- and gave them away for free.
Kate Rockwood | 3 min read
Scaling the Right Way: The Founders of Chopt, Dos Toros and Dig Inn Share Their Secrets
Scaling

Scaling the Right Way: The Founders of Chopt, Dos Toros and Dig Inn Share Their Secrets

The leaders of these fast-casual restaurants explain why quickly scaling doesn't solve problems, the importance of collaboration and creating a career path for employees.
Stephanie Schomer Senior Editor | 8 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.