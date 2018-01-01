Amy Wilkinson

Should You Run More Than One Company?
Growth Strategies

It may sound masochistic, but these founders have found success with parallel entrepreneurship.
7 min read
Rising to the Challenge: Incubator Looks to Help Women Immigrants Start Their Own Food Business

Hot Bread Kitchen's baking has fueled a game-changing food incubator.
4 min read
Ellevest's Investing Platform Knows How to Speak to Women
Investing

Founded by Sallie Krawcheck, a Wall Street vet, the platform understands women's way of investing their money is different than how men do it.
2 min read
6 Easy Ways to Make Your Workspace Happy, Productive and Organized
Project Grow

Fix your command center.
2 min read
These 4 Books Changed These Leaders' Lives and Businesses for the Better
Project Grow

Oprah isn't the only one with book recommendations.
2 min read
3 Fresh, Fun Ideas to Bring Your Team Together
Project Grow

Admit it -- trust falls have gotten a little cliche.
2 min read
The 17 Rules These Entrepreneurs Say You Should Break in 2017
Project Grow

Forget the rules. Do what makes sense instead.
5 min read
