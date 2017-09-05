Google Launchpad Accelerator Expands To Egypt, Morocco And Algeria

September 5, 2017 2 min read

If you’re looking for a way to scale your tech startup, here’s your chance to get a boost from a tech giant. Google Launchpad Accelerator, the company’s accelerator program for startups in emerging markets, is welcoming growth-stage startups from Algeria, Egypt and Morocco, and 17 more countries worldwide. Launched in 2015, it was initially open to a handful of countries in Latin America and Asia, and has since expanded earlier this year to include countries from Africa and Europe.

The accelerator program invites tech startups with a traction record looking to increase their development, with its application considering the startup’s impact to its country or region, market value, management team, fundraising status and monetization, among other factors. As part of the six-month program, startups would receive equity-free support and two weeks of all-expense-paid training at Google HQ in Silicon Valley, where they can have access to Google engineers, resources and mentors. After which, startups would also receive support from Google for six months, PR training and media opportunities, and credits to use Google products.

With its equity-free incentive, Google’s offer might call for a second look, what does the tech company get in return? Besides supporting startups globally, the program will inevitably gear towards Google’s products. When it initially launched, Launchpad’s Global Lead Roya Glasberg noted how the program can provide an avenue for feedback on Google’s products and how it can improve (Venture Beat).

Other new countries welcomed to apply includes (Africa) Tunisia, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda; (Asia) Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka; (Europe) Estonia, Romania, Ukraine, Belarus and Russia; (Latin America) Costa Rica, Panama, Peru and Uruguay.

Applications for the Launchpad is now open here. The last date to apply is on October 2, 2017.

