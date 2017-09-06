My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

The Refugee Learning Accelerator Invites You To Ideate For Refugee Youth

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Refugee Learning Accelerator Invites You To Ideate For Refugee Youth
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the global spotlight falls on the ongoing refugee crisis in Syria and other Middle East regions, among its various impacts is the threat it poses to the future of millions of displaced students, who are at the risk of losing access to higher education. Taking up this unprecedented and urgent situation as its focus is The Refugee Learning Accelerator, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-led Media Lab.

With a view to bring together the engineering and tech community in the Middle East region to create solutions that improve lives of “refugee learners,” the Accelerator is organizing a six-month program -lasting from October 2017 to April 2018- to provide learning, mentorship, and funding for selected projects that benefit the status of education of refugee youth. The Accelerator’s objective is to discover and support ideas that could help refugees aged 15-24 years learn, either in a formal school system or informally. Further, the end-user of the solution could be parents, teachers, and other stakeholders too, and not just the refugee youth, says the program.

"The last few years has seen increasing interest in the potential of technology to solve problems faced by refugees. There are lots of projects using digital tools to deliver education to refugees, but only a handful of them are actually designed and delivered by people from the region," says Genevieve Barrons, Project Lead - Refugee Learning Accelerator, MIT Media Lab. "Good education must be locally contextualized--whether than means local languages, curriculum or content." She adds that the Accelerator was so designed since they "wanted to provide an opportunity for people from Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Palestine--some of the countries most affected by the current refugee crisis--to use their tech skills to support refugee learners." Accordingly, the program spells out that they are looking for innovators who share their goal of collaborating to solve the aforementioned challenge, rather than seek support to launch “the next billion dollar company.”

The Accelerator program, which will take place in Amman, Jordan, is divided into four phases- apply, ideate, prototype, and incubate. While you can already have an idea in your mind, after crossing the application stage, the selected teams are supported with workshops and other trainings to ideate a solution, post which another set of shortlisted teams, enter the prototype stage. Finally, the teams with the most promising prototypes receive further support, either in the form of funding or network connections, to help them continue work on their solution.

According to the eligibility criteria determined, interested applicants must apply in a team of 2-5 people (if you don’t have a team, the program urges you to head to their Facebook Marketplace to find like-minded individuals), and must have working knowledge of Arabic and English. “Ideal participants are the kind of people who are active on Stack Overflow, know their way around GitHub repositories, or have built things at a hackathon or two,” says the website, while making it clear that an engineering degree is not a pre-requisite to apply.

If the initiative interests you, check out the application process here for detailed information on what would qualify you to be a part of it, what you need to do, and more. Don’t take too long to apply, as the submissions close September 20, 2017!

Related: Innovation For Impact: MENA Startups Are Taking On The Refugee Crisis

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

PayPal Ventures Leads $11 Million Investment Round in Retail Startup

News and Trends

Dubai's University Free Zones Strategy To Power New Wave Of Student-Lead Innovation And Entrepreneurship In The Emirate

News and Trends

Shortlist Announced For Top 10 Finalists Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 4.0