My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt – The Mentor and The Mentee

How the Baba of Bollywood has played the role of a teacher and a student
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sanjay Dutt – The Mentor and The Mentee
Image credit: Sanjay Dutt Official Facebook page: Daboo Ratnani
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From Rocky to Bhoomi, in a career spanning over three decades, Sanjay Dutt has not just sought mentorship from others in the industry but has also played the role of a guru to a host of upcoming stars. The man who has survived all odds and continues to make a mark in the industry, has provided life lessons for all. A biopic on his tumultuous life, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt, is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

This Teacher’s Day, Entrepreneur India takes a look at how Dutt has proved to be not just an enthusiastic student but also the learned teacher.

Dutt – The Mentee

Born to one of Hindi cinema’s most glorious couple, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, acting came naturally to him, almost like a creative impulse, and cinema was meant to be his destiny. But for Dutt, his father Sunil Dutt has stayed on as his mentor, even after the latter’s demise. In a recent interview, Dutt even mentioned that his father remains a mentor to him and that is a relationship that he wants to have with all of his kids as well. Senior Dutt even played the role of Junior Dutt’s critically acclaimed and box office hit Munnabhai MBBS. Reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt even wanted to play the role of his dad in his biopic.

Dutt – The Mentor

With many awards in his kitty, he has an array of films to count as experience. Be it the gangster in Vaastav or the happy-go-lucky one in Munnabhai to the villain everyone hated in Agneepath, Dutt has been lauded many a times for his range of performances. Now, a biopic that captures the ups and downs of his life is being directed by none other than Raj Kumar Hirani starring Ranbir Kapoor. Needless to say, Dutt has turned into a mentor for Kapoor. In order for Kapoor to learn and observe his mannerisms, the duo has been spending a lot of time together.

Even on the sets of Agneepath, Dutt who is known for his love for fitness played the fitness guru for Hrithik Roshan. Reports suggest that here the roles would have often get reversed as well.

 

(Watch out for the September issue of Entrepreneur Magazine, which stars Sanjay Dutt on the cover. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar: The Start-up Superhero

Bollywood

Here's How This Bollywood Film Producer Evaluates A Script

Bollywood

5 Untold and Unique Aspects of Sanjay Dutt's Life