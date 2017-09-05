Sanjay Dutt – The Mentor and The Mentee

How the Baba of Bollywood has played the role of a teacher and a student

September 5, 2017 2 min read

From Rocky to Bhoomi, in a career spanning over three decades, Sanjay Dutt has not just sought mentorship from others in the industry but has also played the role of a guru to a host of upcoming stars. The man who has survived all odds and continues to make a mark in the industry, has provided life lessons for all. A biopic on his tumultuous life, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt, is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

This Teacher’s Day, Entrepreneur India takes a look at how Dutt has proved to be not just an enthusiastic student but also the learned teacher.

Dutt – The Mentee

Born to one of Hindi cinema’s most glorious couple, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, acting came naturally to him, almost like a creative impulse, and cinema was meant to be his destiny. But for Dutt, his father Sunil Dutt has stayed on as his mentor, even after the latter’s demise. In a recent interview, Dutt even mentioned that his father remains a mentor to him and that is a relationship that he wants to have with all of his kids as well. Senior Dutt even played the role of Junior Dutt’s critically acclaimed and box office hit Munnabhai MBBS. Reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt even wanted to play the role of his dad in his biopic.

Dutt – The Mentor

With many awards in his kitty, he has an array of films to count as experience. Be it the gangster in Vaastav or the happy-go-lucky one in Munnabhai to the villain everyone hated in Agneepath, Dutt has been lauded many a times for his range of performances. Now, a biopic that captures the ups and downs of his life is being directed by none other than Raj Kumar Hirani starring Ranbir Kapoor. Needless to say, Dutt has turned into a mentor for Kapoor. In order for Kapoor to learn and observe his mannerisms, the duo has been spending a lot of time together.

Even on the sets of Agneepath, Dutt who is known for his love for fitness played the fitness guru for Hrithik Roshan. Reports suggest that here the roles would have often get reversed as well.

