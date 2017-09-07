My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

E-commerce

#7 Brand Strategies to Build a Great Online E-commerce Brand

There are certain thumb rules which remain static for any e-commerce brand irrespective of the genre
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#7 Brand Strategies to Build a Great Online E-commerce Brand
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Founder, Vajor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In this era of dichotomy we have both cases - on one side we have e-commerce boom, on the other hand, there are certain unicorns facing the question mark on their destiny. The idea is clear.. we need to follow the "cockroach" theory:

'A cockroach, by contrast, is a business that builds slowly and steadily from the start, keeping a close eye on revenues and profits. Spending is kept in check so that it can weather any funding storm.’   Source: Business Insider

Going by this philosophy, there are certain thumb rules which remain static for any e-commerce brand irrespective of the genre. So, from personal learnings and experience shared below are 7 most important points to build a great online e-commerce brand:

  • Finding the need/gap & USP: For the entrepreneur, the journey starts from an idea, followed by great passion and determination. In this process its most critical to identify - the need/gap (on which the complete business can be based), brand/product USPs & scalability. If any of the parameters are missing from the proposition, the idea will die off a premature death.
  • Listen, listen, and listen: All stats point out how difficult is it to have audience’s attention even for few seconds. And if the potential customer has taken enough time to visit the site and has something to share, be all ears.  Not only will it help in improving the offering but future extensions can also come out of it.
  • Creating Brand Ambassadors: To create a brand can be quite a daunting process especially in financial terms. One route which can be adopted is to invest in and nurture the communities. Those who are achievers in their own sense and also reflect the ethos of the brand can be collaborated with, in a mutually beneficial manner. There are various ways in which the power users can be tapped into for B2C marketing.
  • Data mining: Yes, the goldmine for all e-commerce players. How well as a brand do we get integrated into our user’s behavior online, without surpassing that thin line of over-killing is the key.  Analyzing the data points of visitors, behavior on site, interaction with the brand on site / off site, social media platforms interactions, etc all in a single window efficiently, can give a competitive edge to the brand.
  • Brand asset: The Site: Mobile - first implementation, easily navigable, convenient to transact, completely glitch free - are the hygiene level factors. Many brands are introducing AI and other technology pieces to enhance the user experience. It's an ever evolving process to create the complete package for user - brand engagements.
  • Content Supremacy: Hail the Content! Yes, CONTENT is the king. Only algorithms will not work. Brands need to become storytellers. By creating content and not ads, brands are hoping that they can reach consumers and build stronger relationships with them.
  • Being agile & adaptive: In the extremely competitive environment, a brand needs to be able to try new things but be quick enough to adapt in case it doesn't work. Plan B needs to be in place ‘ALWAYS’.

Finally, how the brand is making the customer feel, is the whole experience that will determine the greatness of the brand.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

E-commerce

The Multi-faceted Help E-commerce Offering to Businesses Big and Small

E-commerce

The Role of E-Commerce Platforms in the Festival of Democracy and How the Latter is Creating Business

E-commerce

The New Dawn in E-Commerce Gifting Industry for Entrepreneurs