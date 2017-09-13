How Luxury is Business for These Start-ups

The audience has a refined taste and is ready to spend more, making it a thriving business opportunity

The business of luxury in India is not one to be ignored. Be it the booming retail business or the real estate sector, luxurious products have made a mark in almost all consumer sectors in India. The idea of luxury may differ, but these high-end products only target the elite class.

Start-ups, too, are cashing in on the luxury business. The audience has a refined taste and is ready to spend more, making it a thriving business opportunity.

Entrepreneur India takes a looks at the various sectors in which start-ups are weaving luxurious dreams.

Heaven for Home

The real estate sector might be a need for all, but to the majority of Indians it is classified as a luxurious possession. From owning houses in the big cities to setting up the decor for such homes, start-ups are looking at all opportunities. A host of celebrities from the tinsel town have turned interior designers and established their own labels for decor. There are also start-ups like Isprava (operational in Goa and Nilgiris) that offer people the opportunity to buy a home in these places and then also style it lavishly for them. Isprava was founded by Nibhrant Shah and focuses on the designing and construction of luxurious villas and homes.

Haute Couture

When it comes to fashion, the options are limitless. And given the craze for brands and shopping in India, start-ups in the retail space, catering to luxury brands, have seen a growing business in the country. From fashion designers opening up their exquisite designs either on their own portals or partnered with e-commerce marketplaces like Pernia’s Popupshop, the idea is to make these brands more easily available. Then there are also luxury rental brands like Flyrobe or even reselling online marketplaces like Confidential Couture or Zapyle, that are all making a difference in the market.

Petting it the Right Way

Given the love people have for animals, pet product start-ups have taken off in a big way in India. But here too, the luxury segment goes one step further. With products for dogs and cats, the start-up Heads Up for Tails has managed to make its mark in the Indian pet products market. With an online and offline presence, they even customize products for their customers.

Care for Cars

For anyone who owns cars, regardless of it being a high-end one, he/she takes extreme steps to take care of the car. From regular servicing and cleaning to reprimanding everyone on the road, who even comes close to their cars, car owners love to maintain their automobile well. Targeting mid and high-end cars, Kar-Worx India looks into the maintenance and repairs of cars. They even offer breakdown assistance to users.