Hiring

Artificial Intelligence Can Help Companies Hire the Best Candidate. Here's How

Bengaluru-based Start-up has created AI-powered Filters to Screen Resumes
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Companies Hire the Best Candidate. Here's How
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Finding right talent for a job is easy if you explain the work profile and responsibilities in concrete terms while advertising for a vacancy in your company.

In every company, recruitment is a time-consuming process and requires a lot of research work. Thanks to the use of improved technology through which one can save a lot of time and money while selecting a candidate. Not only does it make the task of finding competent candidates hassle-free, but also eliminates chances of biasness while taking crucial decisions.

A few start-ups are working hard to improvise the hiring process with the use of technology. They work for big companies and offer a glitch-free service to their clients to ensure they get the best talent.

Hiring Through AI

Bengaluru-based AirCTO is changing the way companies hire engineers. The start-up has created AI-powered filters to screen resumes and conduct one-on-one interviews with experienced candidates. It caters to a remarkably big clientele like Shaadi.com, Haptik, Toppr, and Naukri.com. It follows four simple steps — describing ideal candidate, sharing candidate list, interview, and feedback.

Founded by Atif Haider, the start-up recently launched its resume shortlisting application, built on ML(Machine Learning) and NLP(Natural Language Processing).

Outbound Hiring

Another recruitment start-up, Belong, provides predictive, outbound-hiring solutions that help companies discover, engage and hire rare talents.

Their data-driven hiring solution helps growing companies spot candidates, who best fit their requirements and with whom they can engage in personalized interactions. Founded by a BITS Pilani graduate, Vijay Sharma in 2014, the Bengaluru–based start-up raised Series B funding of $10 million this year by Sequoia Capital. Currently, Belong works with Amazon, PayPal, Flipkart, Reliance Jio, Cisco and ThoughtWorks.

For Smarter, Better & Faster Recruitment

Mumbai-based FlatPi Technologies provides intelligent, talent-management solutions to make the decision-making process data-driven, structured and efficient. Founded in 2015, the HR tech start-up is helping companies hire efficient people through intelligent display of data, by using multiple, collaborative hiring tools. Started by co-founders Pragnya Srivastava, Devvrat Arya and Pritam Roy, the platform is working with some prominent start-ups to reduce the time and cost of hiring.

Expediting the Process

Online hiring platform Hiree is also using unique, tech-driven platform to revolutionize the way hiring is done. Since its launch in January 2014, Hiree (Abhiman Technologies Pvt. Ltd) follows a two-pronged approach that benefits job seekers as well employers — expedite hiring for companies and help job seekers get better offers.

Their unique algorithm-based processes help candidates get noticed by recruiters and vice versa. The Bengaluru-based start-up was last year acquired by Online classifieds major Quikr. Post-acquisition the start-up team members got merged with that of Quikr, including founders Manjunath Talwar and Abhijit Khasnis.

