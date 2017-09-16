The Evolution of Voice Search Feature

Write content which is conversational and natural that can answer users' search queries.

Voice search is requesting information by speaking to a phone or computer rather than typing in the search box. Google launched voice search feature in 2002. Recently, it added 8 more Indian regional languages like Bengali, Gujarati, and Kannada etc in the voice search feature.

Optimizing for Voice Search:

Voice search queries are different than text queries. You may search for “email marketing companies in Bangalore”. In voice search, it can be “What are the Best Email Marketing companies in Koramangala open today”. Generally, voice search queries are conversational and longer than text queries. They tend to clearly ask a question consists of who, what, why, when, how. with an anticipation that the search engines will answer back. Question phrases are more likely to be in voice search. The choice of words in the question tells the user intent.

For instance, if a person asks “ Where can I get spaghetti in Bangalore” and “What is the difference between spaghetti and macaroni?”. In the first question, It is clear that the person has the commercial intent and the second one is more of informational intent. What/how queries has the lesser extent of taking action compared to When and where. Still, ‘What price’ and ‘how much’ has a greater extent of taking an action.

To Adapt for Voice Search:

It is very important for a local business to adapt for voice search. As most of the voice search queries are local. Write content which is conversational and natural that can answer users’ search queries. Don’t be too focused on keywords. It is semantic search and the content in the website should answer the user’s query.

Include structured data markup in the backend of the website. It helps search engines to understand the content better and appear in the snippets or answer boxes. Structured data helps search engines to crawl with more ease and to be a part of knowledge graphs.

Make sure the website Is mobile friendly, Most of the voice searches happen through mobile phones. In GSC(Google search Console) the errors detected while crawling your mobile site are shown. Make sure they are fixed immediately.

Create FAQ pages that can answer users’ queries. Try to merge common questions to one question that can answer similar queries. Come up with natural questions than the old keyword phrases. Look in advance for more direct questions that come from voice searches.

Here are some Voice-activated technologies:

Virtual Assistants:

Amazon Echo

Amazon Alexa

Google Home

Mobile Assistants:

Ok Google

Siri

Cortana

TV/Remote Assistants: