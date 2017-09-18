My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership Qualities

Leadership is Not just About Designation - #6 Traits that Make you a True Leader

A true leader focuses on people, not power
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Leadership is Not just About Designation - #6 Traits that Make you a True Leader
Image credit: Shutterstock
Hubspot Certified Inbound Marketer and Content Creator at Sarv.com
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leadership is about people, it has nothing to do with any title. Being a leader is not easy. Every individual is different from the other and come from different background, and has different thought process. So leadership is all about understanding people.

So-called leadership titles like, "CEO", "VP", "GM", etc., only show their power over others. If you want to be a true leader, you must inspire your employees through your actions. As John Quincy Adams said, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader."

The world doesn't need the bosses, it needs leaders who understand their jobs -- and the job of a leader is to grow more leaders. There's no blueprint to become a good leader, it's a step-by-step process. But here are some traits which can help you to become a good leader.

Be Your Own Leader

Everything starts with you. If you cannot lead yourself, then you can never lead anyone else. Self-leadership is the greatest challenge for anyone as a leader. Spend quiet time with yourself to know yourself. Discover who you are, what you want to achieve, and how will you get it. Learn from your experiences, develop self discipline and take action. Always stay connected with people and look for opportunities because this adds to our knowledge. A successful leader doesn't move without practical definite plans. They plan their work and work their plan.

2. Value Every relationship

A true leader focuses on people, not power. Don't become a title-driven leader, be a relationship-driven leader. You can't lead people unless you value every relationship and understand them. If you're talking to your employee, no matter what's his/her job profile (whether he's janitor or a junior member), always remember that there is a person behind that job profile-they're more than a tool and resource. So always try to add some value in their life.

3. Say 'Thank You' to Your Employees

Two simple words have the power to motivate and inspire your employees and make them feel great -- Thank You. Your team helps you accomplish a goal, give the credit to them, and let them shine. When you say thank you, it represents that you're truly a grateful person. Your every employee makes a difference. When employees feel valued and appreciated, they're more likely to do great work for your company. Make it a habit to say thank you. Remember, great leaders claim none of the honours.

Harvey Mackay said it best: "A smart manager will establish a culture of gratitude. Expand the appreciative attitude to suppliers, vendors, delivery people, and of course, customers."

4. Encourage People to do Their Job

"Jai, you did a great job of dealing with client this morning." This simple line has a great power to encourage employees like Jai to do their best work. It costs you nothing, but the results can be enormous. Successful leader praises his team by telling them that they are doing great work. Most of the people don't work only for money, they do it because they believe that their work matters. Share your vision and mission with them and ask for their inputs. Motivated people are excited about their job and perform well.

5. Always be a Good Listener

Always listen what your team members want to say. What are their ideas and suggestions, even if you don't like it. Don't just hear, but genuinely listen to them. The door to the office of the real leader is open to all who wish to enter. Employees want a leader who cares about them. Put yourself in their shoes. Your listening skills determine the quality of your influence. A true leader is never too busy to connect and maintain a solid relationship with his team.

As Napoleon Hill said, "People may follow the forced leadership temporarily, but they will not do so willingly."

6. Be a Person of Values

I read it somewhere, "your job gives you authority, but your actions earns you respect." Leadership calls for respect. Don't become that leader who is not loyal to his associates. Lack of honesty, loyalty, and ethics are the major causes of failure in your personal and professional life. Don't just work on improving your success rate, you must work on improving your personality and value rate. It's not the size of your office which makes you a great leader - your values and character does.

You have probably heard this quote, "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." Take a minute and think about the values that matter most to you.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Is Addicted to the Process of Winning

Ready For Anything

I Spent Two Days with Decorated War Veterans. Here's What I Learned About Leadership.

Ready For Anything

4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities