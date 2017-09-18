India's Baby Tech Industry Close to Adulting

How start-ups are catering to the needs of new parents

September 18, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When it comes to their children, parents go out of their way to make things comfortable for their little ones. But taking care of an infant is not an easy task. With the advent of technology and the race to make things more and easier, start-ups are looking into the needs of the parents. They have also developed products that look after the well-being of a baby. Rightly named the baby tech industry, this industry is anything but a baby. With many startups floating in the space, the industry is growing in India, with even traditional parents turning to technology for the betterment of their baby.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at various sectors in which the baby tech industry in India operates

Connecting parents to healthcare experts

As new parents, one is always worried about their child’s health. Be it a sneeze or a little rash, the doctor is almost always immediately consulted. Making this an easier process for parents, the New Delhi-based start-up Babygogo offers medical advice to parents. Their platform already has lakhs and lakhs of stored questions with answers. Parents can log in to the platform and look for answers that have been shared by medical experts. They can even register new questions which will be answered by a team of experts.

A community for new mothers

Even if it’s not a medical query, new mothers usually have a lot of other doubts during and after pregnancy. Building a social network for new mothers, the start-up Babychakra acts like a discovery platform as well. The platform even gives pregnancy tips to to-be mothers. They connect parents to services and products as well.

Baby Bazaar

Gone are the days when parents would just rely on the age-old shop that has been the favourite for generations in the family. Parents are now turning to online marketplaces for their baby products. While Amazon has been a pioneer in this globally, many Indian-born start-ups have built a strong foothold in the baby tech industry. Start-ups like Firstcry, Babyoye, Mom&me, Hopscotch.in and Giggleglory have found a place in the hearts of new parents, with the latter relying on the website for almost all of the products they need for their child.

Monitoring the child’s wellness

Focusing on the health of the baby is the most important concern for parents. Bengaluru-based RayIot has come up with RayBaby, a device that is mounted on the wall and can monitor the vital signs of the baby without any wiring. This devices uses ultrasound technology to track the respiratory rate of the babies, thus, avoiding any direct skin contact with the new born. The startup has made a mark in the industry with the international company Johnson & Johnson too backing it.