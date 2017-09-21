Why Businesses Need to Invest in SEO

Effective search engine optimization earns the website organic traffic, thereby increasing the credibility and domain authority of the website

Search engines such as Google and Yahoo have ‘primary search results’, wherein web pages and other content (videos, local listings) are ranked based on what the search engine considers most ‘relevant’ to its users. This process is called Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and it is in a strictly non-paid format.

Effective search engine optimization earns the website organic traffic thereby increasing the credibility and domain authority of the website. This makes Search Engine Optimization fruitful for any and every online platform. The longer one invests in SEO, higher the returns will be and the returns will ultimately translate into direct revenue for the business.

Here are five reasons why businesses should invest in SEO:

Increase in Organic Traffic: Investing in SEO will result in better search engine rankings resulting in significant increase in organic traffic which helps increase revenue. The portal must simultaneously make investments to ensure an optimal user experience for the directed traffic. The organic traffic is intent based so it has a higher probability to convert.

More Economical than Advertising: Compared to the costs associated with other forms of online marketing such as PPC (pay per click) advertising, social media marketing, or purchasing leads for an email marketing program, SEO does provide fairly good return on investment. While PPC may drive more revenue and social media may appear to be more important for the brand’s image, organic SEO in many ways remains a bedrock of your online presence since it’s going to drive consistent traffic.

Increased Brand Awareness: Investing in SEO means that your website is striving towards pole position, at the top of the search results. Top positions, mean more eyeballs. Once a position is gained and site gains authority and credibility additional exposure to your website results in more opportunity for potential customers to see your content and associate your brand with the products and services they were searching for.

Staying Ahead in Competition: Without effective SEO in place, people will have a very hard time finding your portal/ product and will instead find your competitors. This can lead to lower conversion rate and ultimately loss of revenues. Analyzing, identifyingkeystrategies and executing them in a rightmanner is key.

Increase of Mobile Usage: A well-known fact is that more and more people in our country own a smartphone and the traffic on mobile has begun exceeding that of desktops. The shift is seen helping increase the horizons for companies using SEO, by incorporating new technologyupdates to name a fewsuch as local search optimizations, Accelerated Mobile Pages etc.

In the fierce competition of the digital world we live in today, SEO has simply become an integral part of every business.Since more and more users rely on Search Engines to explore the content they are looking for, its more eminent that SEO is here to stay and will be the most effective medium to drive traffic.It’s a highly effective way of promoting your brand and provides probably the best ROI you can get of all the forms of marketing out there.