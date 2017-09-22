5 Essentials to Fulfil Your Entrepreneurial Dream

To be disruptive is essential for an entrepreneur

September 22, 2017

Entrepreneurship may be the flavour of the season, but there is more to it than just a trend or fad. If you have a good idea that you can make profit out of and have a burning passion for, then entrepreneurship is for you. But is it really all that you need! As an entrepreneur I have had a journey that was marked with its own set of challenges and learning. Here’s a list of my top 5 essentials that one needs to reach their entrepreneurial dream.

Don’t be Afraid to Disrupt – TAKE RISK

This one is a basic trait that you need to unlearn. As a child we are conditioned to be apologetic about creating a disruption on any platform. Unlearn this habit. To be disruptive is essential for an entrepreneur. You won’t get anywhere by sitting back and awaiting your turn. Sometimes it is important that you get up, take the initiative and not be afraid to disrupt or offend. If you do things the same way, you will get the same results, and in this competitive business environment it is important to make a difference if you want to survive.

Learn to take the Team Along – TEAMWORK

Though the image of the entrepreneur might be of a lone ranger moving through the corporate jungle and building the business up all by themselves, but this cannot be farther from the truth.

In my experience, the work accomplished by a focused team of dedicated individuals can never be matched by what any one individual can accomplish. Any business today is a result of cohesive, collaborative efforts. Hence, a well-chosen team would turn out to be the backbone of your organization. Involve yourself with the team, brainstorm with them, let diverse and disruptive opinions come your way and you would see that it really does make a marked difference in the journey of your entrepreneurial venture.

Define Clearly your Way to Success – VISION

A good entrepreneur would know what path they would want their venture to take. They start out knowing clearly what their organization would look like in the next ten or fifteen years down the line. When you sit down to define your vision it is important that you ask yourself some clear questions in the process: Where do you want to reach? What is it that is preventing you from reaching there? In your journey you are bound to go through some ups & downs. A good entrepreneur will evaluate the journey at important junctures and probe further while asking difficult questions like: What’s working? What isn’t? What needs to change? How to get back on track?

The Necessary Pain – HARD WORK and GROWTH

There are two types of pain in life, one that hurts you, one that changes you, but if you learn from them they are on the same level. If you want to get something you sometimes have to tolerate pain. You may not be able to change your destiny in a day, but you can change the direction right now. If you have desire to do something ace it. Extreme circumstance makes you strong. Regardless, upon what amount of it hurts now, you must hold your mind up and overcome it. In the end, action will speak for itself. So focus, work hard in silence and ley your success be noise.

Enjoy What you Do – ENJOY

Don’t be taken in by the fad of being an entrepreneur just for the heck of it. Make sure that you really do feel passionate about what you are taking up as a venture. Entrepreneurship is a commitment to pursue your goals with a burning passion and this passion needs to last enough to motivate an entire team to work with you with enthusiasm. Once you set out on this path, enjoy the journey and you would see the kind of impact it makes on your success curve. It is easy to forget this aspect of entrepreneurship, but it is one of the most important things. Enjoy what you do, and you shall excel!