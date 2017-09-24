My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

10 Simple Things Successful People Do Every Morning (Infographic)

You don't have to be a morning person to start your day off right.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Simple Things Successful People Do Every Morning (Infographic)
Image credit: eggeeggjiew | Getty Images
2 min read

Even if you’re not a “morning person,” there are still a number of things you can have a successful start to your day. And that doesn’t mean go on a five-mile run or answer every email before you get into the office. Instead, use your mornings to complete small, simple tasks.

Related: 5 Morning Success Hacks From Millionaires

When you wake up, try to fit in a few activities to improve your own well-being, such as working on a personal project or writing down things you’re grateful for in your life. You spend so much of the day doing work. A personal project can let you focus on yourself and pursue your own passions. Practicing gratitude can help set you on an optimistic path of success for the rest of the day.

Your morning ritual can be simpler yet. You can even start your mornings with an easy task such as making the bed. By cultivating a habit of making your bed, you’ll start your days off on the right foot, with a clear mind and a clean room.

Related: 10 Tweaks To Your Morning Routine That Will Transform Your Entire Day

From tidying your space to reading the news, there are a variety of ways to prep for the day. To learn more, check out Silver Door Apartments’ infographic below.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

Technology

Apple's iPhone: Designed in California But Manufactured Fast All Around the World (Infographic)

Project Grow

How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)