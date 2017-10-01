20 Ways to Boost Your Energy at Work (Infographic)

These simple tricks can keep you going all day long.

October 1, 2017 2 min read

Whether you work late nights or wake up early to head to the office -- we all see our energy levels dip throughout the day. Luckily, there are a number of ways you can give yourself a boost.

Related: 5 Ways to Get Better Sleep Without Sleeping More Hours

The first step toward getting more energy is recognizing your personal body clock, or “chronotype.” The times you wake up and go to bed and your personality type will help to determine your chronotype. For example, people who describe themselves as introverted, intelligent, detail-oriented or a perfectionist, and tend to wake up early and get to bed before midnight are “dolphins.” A dolphin’s energy comes in waves and the best time to focus is between 3 and 6 p.m. To the contrary, if you tend to go to bed late and wake up later, and you identify as creative, moody or an adrenaline junkie, you might be a “wolf.” Wolves tend to have the most energy between 5 a.m. and noon.

Related: 4 Tips to Reignite Your Passion and Energy for Your Business

Whatever chronotype you are, there are a variety of things you can do to boost your energy during those times when you might feel tired. In the morning, simple things such as drinking hot water with lemon, opening the curtains in your room and taking a cold shower will jumpstart your day. In the afternoon, indulging in a cup of coffee, drinking water and listening to music are all great ways to keep you going.

To learn more simple ways to boost your energy, check out GetVoip’s infographic below.