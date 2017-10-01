My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

20 Ways to Boost Your Energy at Work (Infographic)

These simple tricks can keep you going all day long.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
20 Ways to Boost Your Energy at Work (Infographic)
Image credit: Light Thru My Lens Photography | Getty Images
2 min read

Whether you work late nights or wake up early to head to the office -- we all see our energy levels dip throughout the day. Luckily, there are a number of ways you can give yourself a boost.

Related: 5 Ways to Get Better Sleep Without Sleeping More Hours

The first step toward getting more energy is recognizing your personal body clock, or “chronotype.” The times you wake up and go to bed and your personality type will help to determine your chronotype. For example, people who describe themselves as introverted, intelligent, detail-oriented or a perfectionist, and tend to wake up early and get to bed before midnight are “dolphins.” A dolphin’s energy comes in waves and the best time to focus is between 3 and 6 p.m. To the contrary, if you tend to go to bed late and wake up later, and you identify as creative, moody or an adrenaline junkie, you might be a “wolf.” Wolves tend to have the most energy between 5 a.m. and noon.

Related: 4 Tips to Reignite Your Passion and Energy for Your Business

Whatever chronotype you are, there are a variety of things you can do to boost your energy during those times when you might feel tired. In the morning, simple things such as drinking hot water with lemon, opening the curtains in your room and taking a cold shower will jumpstart your day. In the afternoon, indulging in a cup of coffee, drinking water and listening to music are all great ways to keep you going.

To learn more simple ways to boost your energy, check out GetVoip’s infographic below.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

Technology

Apple's iPhone: Designed in California But Manufactured Fast All Around the World (Infographic)

Project Grow

How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)