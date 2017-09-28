5 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency at Work through Yoga

Yoga not only keeps your mind calm but also gives you instant energy to refresh you from inside

Workplace conflict resolution, strict deadlines, improved work efficiency et al are words which eat up your work life. To manage all of it along with personal life is a task.

With so much to handle, it is natural that one complains of divided attention, diluted concentration and perpetual restlessness in both work and personal life. Why not take a detour from this life and let the bliss of yoga heal you a bit.

The charm of it being you could do yoga at your work stations, or even when you are heading for a meeting.

Yoga not only keeps your mind calm but also gives you instant energy to refresh you from inside. We keep hearing and we also speak about wellness at work place but the important question is how often we practice what we preach? Performing yoga in your workplace has proven benefits within as well as beyond work life.

Do you want your work life to be filled with lot of energy, concentration, along with peaceful environment? Then the below mentioned yoga asanas are what you need to practice while you are working and when you are stressed out.

Pranayama:

Pranayama has a lot of benefits and can be practiced anywhere. While performing pranayama one should make sure that their back is straight and should concentrate on the breathing. Sahaj Pranayama – which is also called as easy breathing, involves breathing few times deeply and should inhale through the nostrils for 5 counts and hold the breath for 10 counts and exhale through the mouth for 10 counts this has to be repeated 10- 12 times.

Utkatasana, Ardha Chandrasena,Salabhasana:

Sometimes we never know how the day looks like when we step into work. We might end up having back-to-back meetings, get stuck in one document and as a result will be forced to leave office really late. All this along with many other things in the work place can cause loss of focus and concentration. During such conditions, one should practice Utkatasana, Ardha Chandrasena or Salabhasana which regulates the oxygen flow in the blood and gradually reduces stress.

Sarvangasana, Ustrasana:

Continuous staring at the screen and tapping the keyboard incessantly could also be reasons contributing to the drop in productivity. By performing Sarvangasana and Ustrasana, shoulders and arms are relaxed, allowing the parts of the body to function more efficiently. These asanas also have the power to deal with physical ailments.

Trikonasana, Purvottanasana, Vajrasana:

Yoga is the only medicine that has the power to fix both physical as well as psychological stress. While other medicines help in healing physical illness, yoga has the power to get into the root of problems and strengthen the immunity system in us. By performing Trikonasana, Purvottanasana or Vajrasana, you can reduce fatigue and increase energy levels at work.

Vinyasa, Eka Pada Rajakapotanasana:

Being positive even during a stressful day is very difficult. Each of us have different attitudes, managing peers along with work is a real challenge and this may also lead to dip in one’s confidence levels both at work as well as personally. It is important to overcome these stressful situations at work place by practicing Vinyasa and Eka Pada Rajakapotanasana. Performing Vinyasa where the poster looks like a form of a dog gives a perfect relaxation for the entire body and allowing easy flow of blood throughout the body. Similarly, Eka Pada Rajakapotanasana even though it looks and needs more efforts gives a perfect stretch to the stomach and the legs.