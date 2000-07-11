Businesses Doomed From The Start
If you can identify with any of the following, you might want to think twice before diving into your business venture.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Don't start a business . . .
- If you have no stomach for risk.
- If you confuse interest with skill.
- If you can't deal with confusion or lack of structure.
- If you're undercapitalized.
- Just because you're bored.
- Just because you think you've got the most original idea around.
- Just because your family is pressuring you.
- Just because you think it will be fun.
- Just because you don't want to take orders from anyone.
- Just because you want to make lots of money.