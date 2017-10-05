Sofia Vergara, the Highest Paid TV Actress, Shares How She Makes Business Decisions

The 'Modern Family' star gives us the inside scoop on her latest venture, EBY.

October 5, 2017 1 min read

When building your company, how do you make sure you have mission that truly makes an impact?

That is the question that Sofia Vergara asked herself when she started her latest venture, an online-only subscription underwear service that delivers right to your door. The company, which she launched with co-founder Renata Black, is called EBY -- short for Empowered By You.

Related: Want to Achieve Big Goals? The First Step Is to Get Comfortable With Failure.

Vergara was ranked as the highest paid TV actress by Forbes last year, has worked with some major brands such as CoverGirl and Head & Shoulders and partnered with SharkNinja and Rooms to Go. She says that while she is often approached to attach her name to various enterprises, it was EBY’s mission that most appealed to her.

Ten percent of the company’s sales go to Black’s Seven Bar Foundation, which then provides microfinance loans to underprivileged female entrepreneurs to help them grow their own businesses. “The most important thing is that I have to believe in the product,” Vergara says.

For more about how Vergara approaches entrepreneurship, check out the video above.