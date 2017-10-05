My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Sofia Vergara, the Highest Paid TV Actress, Shares How She Makes Business Decisions

The 'Modern Family' star gives us the inside scoop on her latest venture, EBY.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

When building your company, how do you make sure you have mission that truly makes an impact?

That is the question that Sofia Vergara asked herself when she started her latest venture, an online-only subscription underwear service that delivers right to your door. The company, which she launched with co-founder Renata Black, is called EBY -- short for Empowered By You.

Related: Want to Achieve Big Goals? The First Step Is to Get Comfortable With Failure.

Vergara was ranked as the highest paid TV actress by Forbes last year, has worked with some major brands such as CoverGirl and Head & Shoulders and partnered with SharkNinja and Rooms to Go. She says that while she is often approached to attach her name to various enterprises, it was EBY’s mission that most appealed to her.

Ten percent of the company’s sales go to Black’s Seven Bar Foundation, which then provides microfinance loans to underprivileged female entrepreneurs to help them grow their own businesses. “The most important thing is that I have to believe in the product,” Vergara says.

For more about how Vergara approaches entrepreneurship, check out the video above.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Introverted Entrepreneur Started a Platform to Help Millions of Women Reach Their Potential

This Filmmaker and Entrepreneur Wants to Transform Hollywood

10 Grants You Need to Know About for Your Woman-Owned Business or Organization