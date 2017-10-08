My Queue

Persistence

Why Some of the Most Successful Ideas in History Started With Rejection

Some of the most successful ideas in history started with rejection.
Why Some of the Most Successful Ideas in History Started With Rejection
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Some of the most successful ideas in history started with rejection. However, we don't often hear about these rocky starts of mega-successes. We mostly see the glamour, flashy money, press and smiles.

But the truth is, so many entrepreneurs, thought leaders, authors, inventors and founders faced a lot of rejection before their big ideas caught on. And if they hadn’t kept going in the face of all of that, some of the best ideas today wouldn't exist. 

I’m sharing a simple story of one example of this today in 5 Minute Friday as a reminder to all of us to keep going with what inspires us in Episode 543.

