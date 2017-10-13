Top 10 Business Ideas You Can Start for Free With Barely Lifting a Finger

Successful entrepreneurs recognize and seize every opportunity that comes their way.

Being a successful businessperson and entrepreneur is about taking advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. You have to be creative and find different ventures that can generate revenue, even if it's for a limited amount of time. Moreover, diversifying your efforts will help increase your chances of success without necessarily multiplying your workload.

Because mobile devices and technology have become the norm, there are now dozens of different business ideas you can start either for free or for a very small investment. Not only this, thanks to the available tools, these can help you generate revenue without requiring much work on your behalf.

Here are 10 business ideas you can start doing for free by barely lifting a finger:

1. Start a chatbot agency

Chatbots have taken the world by storm, because they're changing the way companies interact with their audiences. These pieces of dedicated software are becoming a necessity for companies of all sizes, and you can capitalize on this by creating a chatbot-building agency.

The best part about setting up a chatbot-creating agency is that it doesn't require you to have any coding or technical knowledge whatsoever. By using platforms like ChattyPeople, you can create an AI-powered bot in a matter of minutes. ChattyPeople offers a purely visual interface, and because you can create bots for free, you can practice and polish your skills until you're ready to offer your services.

2. Become a translator

Mastering more than one language poses a huge advantage, especially in the globalized society we live in. If you're fluent in more than one language, you could explore providing translation services that help companies translate documents and establish effective communication channels with other organizations. If you have experience in a particular field, such as law or medicine, you can even specialize in providing technical translations. Providing quality services that use all appropriate terms and jargon can help you build a name within your industry.

3. Data entry specialist

There are many basic tasks that don't require many skills but are necessary for a company to operate. Data entry is one of those tasks that doesn't require much skill but is widely available in huge volumes. Although the payout isn't always stellar, the sheer volume and ease of work make it an attractive gig you can complete in your spare time without using much brain power.

4. App tester

If you have a smartphone, you can sign up to become an app tester. Application developers often need to test their products on different devices, models, and software versions.

All you have to do is download the app, install it on your phone and test drive it. Although you have to pay to download some applications, most developers will refund you the cost of the app when they pay you for your services.

5. Write product reviews

Similar to app testing, some companies offer the opportunity to make money by writing product reviews on certain ecommerce sites. Keep in mind that there are already many individuals and companies offering these services, so you have to get creative and find a way to offer a unique selling point.

The best way to stand out is to always be honest and find the best tone of voice that caters to readers. The more friendly you sound, the more likely you are to catch the reader's attention. Just remember that there's a very fine line that separates a casual tone of voice from an unprofessional one.

6. Start your own blog

Starting your own blog is an awesome way to generate revenue. Despite the fact that creating a revenue-generating blog seems to be extremely difficult, you only have to find the right subject and style that attracts a good readership.

You can start blogging about traveling, tips to get around your city or any other topic that you feel comfortable sharing. Once you have a solid base of followers, you can make money by selling ad spots on your page, joining programs like Google AdSense or by offering a paid subscription with access to extra resources.

7. Offer online courses

If you've ever set up or managed your own business, event or organization, chances are you have valuable knowledge that people are willing to pay for. You can start offering online courses that help individuals gain an understanding of technical topics you're knowledgeable about.

The great part about offering online courses is that you get to design your own lesson structure. For instance, if you have extensive knowledge on social media marketing, you can offer a series of 10 lessons that cover topics, such as increasing engagement and monetizing your accounts.

8. Create a popular social media channel

Social media is one of the most effective communication channels available today. If you have a large group of followers, companies may be interested in using your social media channel or profile as a marketing platform so you can generate revenue directly from your follower base.

You can team up with companies and become a "brand ambassador" that builds awareness about certain products or services. Not only can this help you land a profitable endorsement deal, but you'll also create a name and brand for yourself.

9. Offer consulting services

Depending on your field of expertise, you could provide consulting services on a freelance basis. Consultants often get paid a better salary than employees who work directly within an organization and often have more freedom.

Besides helping companies address imminent gaps in their structure, becoming a consultant allows you to get involved and become part of a team without having to make any long-term commitment that sacrifices your flexibility.

10. Become an online reseller.

The internet constantly provides great deals and offers, and you can take advantage of all of them by becoming a reseller. By taking advantage of well-established ecommerce platforms, you can create a self-sustaining cycle that requires an initial investment, yet generates profit on a regular basis.

Finding the best way to make money without requiring a huge investment can be tricky. The ideas discussed above are designed to inspire you and help you find the best way for you to generate revenue without having to invest a lot of time or effort, which allows you to focus your energy and resources on getting your main business ideas rolling.