Affiliate marketing is one of the most popular means of making some extra income online and letting people know about your business/products.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Affiliate marketing is one of the most popular means of making some extra income online and letting people know about your business/products. To make affiliate marketing succeed for you, conversion is important, which is why you must engage actively with your visitors to purchase products from your affiliate links.

The earning potential is massive as long as you are willing to put in the hard yards to sharpen your affiliate marketing strategies. While it can be a vexing task to manage your affiliate program along with your regular activities, you need to track its growth and analyze the statistics to keep your income from dwindling. Thankfully, you can do all that and more by leveraging affiliate marketing tracking software platforms. Here are 10 such great tracking platforms:

1. Everflow.io

Everflow is arguably the best affiliate tracking platform out there with a great UI and an extensive feature set. Everflow has some of the most advanced campaign management and reporting functionality. Also, starting at only $200/ month, Everflow is one of the most cost effective solutions out there. Its prominent features include: • Live data in the form of graphs and reports • Advanced notification system • Super fast response times • Advanced media buying tools • Graceful handling of mobile and desktop traffic * Fully exposed API 100 percent of the time • Private partitioning of traffic • Multidimensional reporting and analytics system.

Related: Top 10 Best Chatbot Platform Tools to Build Chatbots for Your Business

2. LinkTrust

This affiliate and digital marketing tracking software can track leads, add, calls, sales conversion, as well as networks. It tracks and optimizes the success of your internet affiliate marketing endeavors with efficacy, enabling you to operate a successful campaign. LinkTrust has a customizable interface that lets you track all types of offline and online advertising through pixels, server posts, cookies, CPA, CC, mobile traffic, and Pay-per-call. Other features include: • LinkTrust RTA (Remote Traffic Agent) • Lead distribution and management • Affiliate management • Campaign management • Customizable lead validation • Fraud detection, lead management • Real-time reporting • Mobile tracking

3. AffTrack

AffTrack happens to be the lone enterprise SaaS solution that offers unlimited clicks. Being leveraged by numerous big affiliate networks since 2009, it is more than just another affiliate tracking system. With an extremely mobile friendly interface, this program makes it very easy to track on the move. Its prominent features include: • Proxy detection service (free) • 100% Real time analytics • Brandable interfaces • Suppression file management • Invoice and billing tools • Access to granular level • File manager • Unlimited advertisers and affiliates • Device targeting • Client side tracking • Geo-targeting • Affiliate referral program

Related: Dynamic Duos: The Power of Affiliate Marketing

4. Hitpath

Hitpath allows clients to efficiently attribute the numerous factors of their digital marketing endeavors. It is leveraged to evaluate measurable, smart customer engagements. One of the most user-friendly tracking software in the market, Hitpath is fast and productive, enabling affiliate tracking in real-time. It also offers free training for this software along with 24/7 support. Other features include: Affiliate management, Real-time campaign tracking, Accounting module, Cross pub campaign accelerator, and a pleasant interface

5. Impact Radius

Established by the founders of Savings.com and Commission Junction, Impact Radius has created quite a buzz since 2008. Its key features include: • Automation of onboarding, contracting, reporting, and tracking of direct affiliates • Call tracking • Monitoring of promo codes • SEO-friendly links • Flexible tracking options via FTP upload, Pixel, Data Post, REST API, Mobile SDKs, etc. • Integration with CRM and Salesforce.com • Real-time analytics

6. Click Inc

Click Inc has its intuitive interface is great for those who aren't quite comfortable with HTML, whereas the Trulink format is a wonderful tool for boosting SEO as it will directly link to your sales page rather than using a coded link. Other key features include: Insightful reports providing traffic status commissions, graphs, and sales. Click Inc. also includes popular management tools which provide you with the power of creating coupons and following up with merchants. The starter plan is available for $25 per month, and you can also opt for the $69 or $149 monthly plan.

Related: What Makes An Affiliate Site Profitable?

7. HasOffers

Has Offers Tracking Software is the preferred choice of over 11,500 online businesses. Accommodating global brands such as Social, Living Social, and Zynga, among others, you can rest assured that this software is replete with all the features you'll need to operate and maintain a profitable affiliate marketing program. Some unique features include: Fraud protection, unlimited affiliates, 99% tracking uptime, comprehensive API, superior measurement, great tracking metrics and devices, an option for dedicated solutions, among others. You can also leverage as an ad agency for advertising your e-commerce store. You can try HasOffers for free for 30 days and can also test the software yourself.

8. Voluum

Voluum is one of the best platforms to control, track, assess, and optimize your affiliate marketing campaigns. Using Volume performance tracking software, you can: • Monetize your campaigns by purchasing the most optimal converting traffic, • Separate as well as control your traffic by devices, OS types, and GEOs • Create swift black and white lists within your CPA dashboard • Track every user who purchased your conversions • Add tons of new campaigns • Make landing pages • Monitor each factor which can shape your funnel.

9. CAKE

Those who're seeking a robust management tool to optimize and monitor your affiliate networks would do well to explore the cloud-based CAKE. Within one convenient dashboard, you can check your network's overall performance and manage contacts while reviewing the results. This tool has a wide range of interesting features that include: • Fraud protection • Pixel management • Targeted campaign by device or location • Real-time metrics • Individual portals for affiliates as well as clients • 24/7 support • Referral rewards • Customizable The pricing is intrinsically based on usage and depends on what your business necessitates. The three price levels include Pro, Select, and Enterprise.

10. Post Affiliate Pro

Post Affiliate Pro is another useful affiliate marketing tracking software trusted by over 2,700 companies globally. It can link to more than 170 CMS as well as best payment gateways. Features: • Customizable interface • Themes • Multilingual support • Forced matrix • Direct tracking of links • Affiliate link styles • Fraud protection • Image, flash, and text link banners • Trends reports.

Affiliate marketing is a very useful way of increasing your income or promoting your products. By using the right kind of tracking software, you can manage, track and push your services efficaciously and accurately. However, do ensure that you adhere to best practices at all times to maximize your success.