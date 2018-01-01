Marsha Hunt

Guest Writer
Growth Marketing Expert

Marsha is a Growth Marketing Expert business advisor and speaker with specialism in international marketing.

This Startup Aims to be the Slack of Healthcare
Healthcare

HealthJoy's communication platform uses artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to hold down healthcare costs.
7 min read
5 Trends In Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. The smart move is to start capitalizing now on the money of the future.
5 min read
10 Money-Making Side Hustles Jobs You Can Start for Free or Cheaply
Side Hustle

Thanks to technology, what used to be hobbies are now opportunities to make extra income.
6 min read
10 Business Ideas for Young Entrepreneurs In Their Spare Time
Young Entrepreneurs

These jobs that have low startup costs and are part-time are perfect for the young business person getting started.
6 min read
5 Essential Podcasts for Entrepreneurs Serious About Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency

Your buyer offers to pay you with bitcoins. Cool, but how do you spend bitcoin?
4 min read
4 Steps to Building a Stellar Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Answering four simple questions will draw the blueprints for a powerful personal.
5 min read
This Startup Is Lowering Companies Healthcare Costs With AI
Artificial Intelligence

The use of chatbot technology is making it possible to cut medical costs while improving results.
6 min read
Enterprise Chatbots and the Conversational Commerce Revolutionizing Business
Chatbots

Enterprise and internal chatbots are revolutionizing the way companies do business.
7 min read
Not Every Entrepreneur Thinks You Should Quit Your Job
Starting a Business

Don't walk away from a reliable paycheck before you know where you are going.
6 min read
10 Free Marketing Tools Every Entrepreneur Can Use
Marketing

Reach your audience effectively without compromising quality.
6 min read
15 Ways to Save Now So You're Rich Later
Wealth

Thrift is the quickest route to financial freedom.
8 min read
7 Ways to Turbocharge Your Productivity Starting First Thing In the Morning
Mornings

A simple routine can put productivity on autopilot until you're fully awake.
5 min read
How to Build A Successful Chatbot
Chatbots

Chatbots can help customers, entertain users and market products to your target audience.
6 min read
Purpose-Over-Profit Movement Gains the Respect of the Investment Community
Social Entrepreneurship

The single-minded focus on profits is proving to be poor business. Social purpose is where the money is.
5 min read
5 B2B Growth Hacking Tools for Your Business
Growth Hacking

Growth hacking isn't magic, it's just having the correct tools to optimize your strategy.
5 min read
