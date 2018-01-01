Marsha Hunt

Marsha is a Growth Marketing Expert business advisor and speaker with specialism in international marketing.
Healthcare
This Startup Aims to be the Slack of Healthcare
HealthJoy's communication platform uses artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to hold down healthcare costs.
Cryptocurrency
5 Trends In Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. The smart move is to start capitalizing now on the money of the future.
Side Hustle
10 Money-Making Side Hustles Jobs You Can Start for Free or Cheaply
Thanks to technology, what used to be hobbies are now opportunities to make extra income.
Young Entrepreneurs
10 Business Ideas for Young Entrepreneurs In Their Spare Time
These jobs that have low startup costs and are part-time are perfect for the young business person getting started.
Cryptocurrency
5 Essential Podcasts for Entrepreneurs Serious About Cryptocurrency
Your buyer offers to pay you with bitcoins. Cool, but how do you spend bitcoin?
Personal Branding
4 Steps to Building a Stellar Personal Brand
Answering four simple questions will draw the blueprints for a powerful personal.
Artificial Intelligence
This Startup Is Lowering Companies Healthcare Costs With AI
The use of chatbot technology is making it possible to cut medical costs while improving results.
Chatbots
Enterprise Chatbots and the Conversational Commerce Revolutionizing Business
Enterprise and internal chatbots are revolutionizing the way companies do business.
Starting a Business
Not Every Entrepreneur Thinks You Should Quit Your Job
Don't walk away from a reliable paycheck before you know where you are going.
Marketing
10 Free Marketing Tools Every Entrepreneur Can Use
Reach your audience effectively without compromising quality.
Wealth
15 Ways to Save Now So You're Rich Later
Thrift is the quickest route to financial freedom.
Mornings
7 Ways to Turbocharge Your Productivity Starting First Thing In the Morning
A simple routine can put productivity on autopilot until you're fully awake.
Chatbots
How to Build A Successful Chatbot
Chatbots can help customers, entertain users and market products to your target audience.
Social Entrepreneurship
Purpose-Over-Profit Movement Gains the Respect of the Investment Community
The single-minded focus on profits is proving to be poor business. Social purpose is where the money is.
Growth Hacking
5 B2B Growth Hacking Tools for Your Business
Growth hacking isn't magic, it's just having the correct tools to optimize your strategy.