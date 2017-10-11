My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Dubai Startup Hub Launches Program To Facilitate Deals Between Startups And Corporations

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dubai Startup Hub Launches Program To Facilitate Deals Between Startups And Corporations
Image credit: Dubai Startup Hub
Dubai Startup Hub at GITEX 2017
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative for entrepreneurs by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched Market Access- a new program that aims to facilitate cooperation and deals between startups and SMEs on one side, and Dubai’s large corporations and government entities on the other. Announced at the ongoing GITEX Technology Week 2017, Dubai Startup Hub invites entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and tech enthusiasts to submit their ideas and solutions that could solve key business problems being faced by established organizations in the Emirate.

In this first edition of the program, partnering with Dubai Startup Hub as “buyer” organizations are Emirates NBD, Dubai Chamber, flydubai, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Each of the entity have specified core challenges they are facing and seek innovative solutions from participating startups and SMEs to be implemented within their organizations. Dubai Startup Hub believes that “fostered innovation and stimulation to the local economy,” is likely to be a direct result of such a collaborative program.

The key areas where the four “buyer” entities are seeking projects include customer experience, innovative banking products, digital-only offerings for millennials etc. for Emirates NBD, and content management, curation, and digital marketing in case of Dubai Chamber. Flydubai is looking for tracking and analytics solutions to monitor personnel real-time for its facility management activities, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants to discover startups that can develop technologies and business models to drive the company’s commercial vehicle sales in the Middle East.

Dubai Startup Hub sees the program as a win-win proposition as selected startups benefit from "real deals", revenue generation, business development and other aspects, while corporations are able to source innovative solutions for their challenges and also support the growing SME community in the process.

Open to innovators globally, the interested startups and SMEs have until October 31, 2017 to submit their ideas. For more information on the application process visit the official page here.

Related: Dubai Chamber's Essa Al Zaabi On Why You Should Launch Your Startup In Dubai

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

A Decade Of Impact: Founder And CEO Omar Christidis On Arabnet Beirut's 10th Anniversary

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The Entrepreneur's Wishlist (Part Two): Changes We'd Like To See In The MENA Startup Ecosystem

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The 5 Types of People You Need to Create Startup Ecosystems That Last