Dubai Startup Hub Launches Program To Facilitate Deals Between Startups And Corporations

October 11, 2017 2 min read

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative for entrepreneurs by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched Market Access- a new program that aims to facilitate cooperation and deals between startups and SMEs on one side, and Dubai’s large corporations and government entities on the other. Announced at the ongoing GITEX Technology Week 2017, Dubai Startup Hub invites entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and tech enthusiasts to submit their ideas and solutions that could solve key business problems being faced by established organizations in the Emirate.

In this first edition of the program, partnering with Dubai Startup Hub as “buyer” organizations are Emirates NBD, Dubai Chamber, flydubai, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Each of the entity have specified core challenges they are facing and seek innovative solutions from participating startups and SMEs to be implemented within their organizations. Dubai Startup Hub believes that “fostered innovation and stimulation to the local economy,” is likely to be a direct result of such a collaborative program.

The key areas where the four “buyer” entities are seeking projects include customer experience, innovative banking products, digital-only offerings for millennials etc. for Emirates NBD, and content management, curation, and digital marketing in case of Dubai Chamber. Flydubai is looking for tracking and analytics solutions to monitor personnel real-time for its facility management activities, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants to discover startups that can develop technologies and business models to drive the company’s commercial vehicle sales in the Middle East.

Dubai Startup Hub sees the program as a win-win proposition as selected startups benefit from "real deals", revenue generation, business development and other aspects, while corporations are able to source innovative solutions for their challenges and also support the growing SME community in the process.

Open to innovators globally, the interested startups and SMEs have until October 31, 2017 to submit their ideas. For more information on the application process visit the official page here.

