Infographics

Infographic: LinkedIn And Strategy&'s Empowering The GCC Digital Workforce Study

Infographic: LinkedIn And Strategy&'s Empowering The GCC Digital Workforce Study
Image credit: LinkedIn MENA
Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, at the launch of the report.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Embracing digitization in GCC’s sectors is dire in achieving national plans such as Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030. And for the region to attain the benefits of digitization, workforce skilled in the field are essential, according to a report by the Ideation Center at Startegy& along with LinkedIn. The Empowering the GCC digital workforce: Building adaptable skills in the digital era report has found that the proportion of digital jobs in GCC countries are particularly low- accounting for only 1.7% of the GCC workforce, compared to 5.4% of the EU workforce employed in similar roles. To counter this, the study suggests that GCC companies should work on creating more digital job opportunities.

The study also found that GCC digital professionals show a high growth rate for skills in technology sales and distribution, while globally skills in product development are growing most rapidly- indicating the region’s underdeveloped digital jobs market compared to global markets. To develop a skilled workforce, the study proposes a crucial need to use tech innovations in academia, and empower students towards digital careers. It also places a high priority for digitization among companies in the GCC, and the significance of fostering a better entrepreneurial ecosystem for startups to provide digital careers, and attract skilled workforce. To view the entire report that details the dynamics of the digital job market in the GCC market, check here

