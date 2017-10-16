3 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Seriously Need to Take a Break

Entrepreneurship requires more hard work than a regular job

While being your own boss can initially seem like an adventure, it can feel like drudgery after sometime. Entrepreneurs worldwide are in the throes of a start-up revolution as more and more individuals are giving wings to their passion of starting and running their own business.

However, being self-employed is no cakewalk. In fact, entrepreneurship requires more hard work than a regular job. As Munaf Kapadia of the immensely successful The Bohri Kitchen puts it, "Being a successful entrepreneur is less about doing things successfully and more about just getting things done. Taking things to their logical conclusion, be it a positive outcome or a failure. The key is to just keep going. For this you need immense concentration, patience, stamina and willpower. These are all traits that require routine resets, which can only be obtained via small breaks or vacations."

Here's a quick list of three reasons why entrepreneurs need to take breaks from time to time.

Invest in Yourself

You are your company's most valuable asset and hence you need to take breaks and invest in yourself to grow and expand your horizons. Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, said, "Your brain needs breaks from your daily routine every now and then to be able to stay focused and sharp. Getting stuck in a rut while running a business is easy. A break from the routine offers you an opportunity to interact with new people, which can mean new ideas that can potentially help your business." Just like you wouldn't leave your machinery rusting in a corner, you need to ensure you are in peak condition too.

Spend Time with Those Who Matter

When you continue to burn the midnight oil, you miss out on important events that allow you to de-stress and catch-up with family and friends. Kamath elaborated, "Spending time with those who are always there for you is important. They're your best critics, who'll help you stay grounded; and your strongest crutches, supporting you when you need it most. It's very easy to take them for granted. You should therefore make sure that you spend some quality time with them."

Recover and Reboot

Entrepreneurs work longer hours than most people and this can hamper their productivity in the long run. Taking a break helps you return to work revitalized and refocused. Mayank Kachhwaha, Founder of IndiaLends, said, "Taking a break is an important stage in the ideation and innovation process. Consciously disconnecting and stepping back for some time can actually help in the synthesis of new thoughts and ideas, in addition to the obvious mental and physical benefits of taking a time-out." Exercising and following a healthy diet takes a back seat for most entrepreneurs when they are running their business and a well-timed break goes above and beyond the obvious benefits.

Whether you take a day off or you go for a two-week-long vacation, use your time away to gather your thoughts and charge your mind and spirit.