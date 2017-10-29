How to Get in the Zone and Be More Productive (Infographic)

Training your body and mind to reach the zone more often and for longer periods of time not only boosts your output, but your happiness as well.

The idea of being in the zone at the office can seem unattainable at times, but there are easy ways to jumpstart your brain and have fun with it, too. Everyone is wired differently, but understanding your body clock and finding clean energy sources such as healthy snacks and easy meditation exercises can put you well on your way to success.

Training your body and mind to reach the zone more often and for longer periods of time not only boosts your output, but your happiness as well. So, put on your headphones and grab some omega-3s and check out this infographic from NetCredit for nine tips and tricks to find your zone.