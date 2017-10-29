Oman Uses Fetchr's Tech To Digitize Its Postal Delivery Services

October 29, 2017 2 min read

Oman’s National Post Company and fetchr are teaming up to offer solutions to transform traditional postal delivery with the Ersal app. Using fetchr’s patented mobile tech solutions of enabling shipping services by using your phone’s GPS as an address instead of a physical one, the Ersal app is expected to completely redefine Oman’s postal service. With more than 82 cities in its network and linking more than 90% of Oman’s population, Ersal will now allow Omani residents to send or receive any package, and in turn, the app can locate a user using the GPS location on the phone, eliminating any issues with not having a physical address.

According to a statement, Oman National Post CEO Abdulmalik Al Balushi regards the joint venture a positive indication to a step forward in using promising tech solutions for the region. Idris Al Rifai, CEO of fetchr comments, “It's all about having the logistics company being able to find the customers, we’re changing that paradigm, making sure it's the job of the logistics company to find you, and eliminate the need to stay home for six hours waiting for a delivery.” The launch of the Ersal app was under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, with its release stating that Ersal would soon be across GCC countries through fetchr's network.

In a region where addresses have traditionally been always an issue, the UAE-based startup fetchr has made its presence felt with the use of tech to tackle delivery challenges, and since its founding in 2012, it has expanded its operations in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and will soon launch in Kuwait and Pakistan as well.

