Trends That Have Revolutionized Diagnostics in India

November 1, 2017

In any medical diagnostic laboratory, periodic upgradation of technology and constant innovation are keys to providing patients with the best of facilities. To this extent, technicians need to stay updated with technological developments, research findings and studies.

This also ensures efficient, automated and accurate test results for better diagnosis and treatment. In recent times, laboratory technology has been at the forefront of medical advancements with updated parameters for analysis, newer tests and modern machinery which has replaced the old. With constant innovation in the diagnostics sector, its remarkable growth is only slated to continue in both range and complexity of services.

As the first step in establishing the presence of disease or identifying abnormalities in the body, diagnostic tests are of utmost importance, before further course of action can be decided upon. From curative to preventive healthcare plans, the evolution of pathology has come a long way and has single handedly changed the course of healthcare management in India.

The sector's progress has been marked by several disruptions in the industry, which have been seen as progressive as well as transformative and set several trends for it to follow.

Smart Health Solutions

The 'smart' trend has virtually taken over our lives and has made its presence felt in the diagnostic sector as well. Using technology in diagnostics is an ideal way to gauge health issues, fatigue, stress, insomnia etc. People are now making use of this to track everything from physical fitness to diabetes and even sleep patterns, which can be underlying issues of more serious issues.

Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular diagnostics have emerged as one of the fasted growing sectors of pathology, as they identify genetic markers like proteins or nucleic acid at a molecular level. In cases of chronic disorders, this technology has proven beneficial and is being increasingly developed forinfectious diseases testing,cardiovascular testing, genetic testing,oncology testing, blood screening and others.

Wellness Diagnostics

The modern patient and consumer is becoming increasingly health-conscious and to reach out to them, diagnostics providers are offering various test packages which serve as preventive and wellness healthcare plans. By taking the wellness approach, diagnostics can transform lives by detecting issues at an early stage and prompting lifestyle changes. Some of the more common wellness diagnostic tests include diabetes, hormone and stress tests as well as cancer monitoring and infertility tests.

3D Anatomical Models

Radiologists have been particularly excited about this development in pathology as 3D printing has enabled them and clinicians to bring to life studies which were previously available only in 2D modalities. This multi-dimensional mode of accuracy has also improved accuracy in diagnostics to a large extent.

Self-testing

This method of diagnostics has made it more convenient for patients to keep tabs on their health from the convenience of their homes. By using a single drop of blood on a stick, modern devices are able to tell you if your blood sugar is in control or not. The market has seen a rise in self-testing devices which have also made diagnosis more accessible for people who live in remote locations with limited access to quality healthcare as well as those who are physically challenged.

Fluid Biopsy

Patients, who are undergoing treatment for cancers, require re-biopsies several times during the course. Thanks to fluid biopsy, cancer cells from a mere blood sample can make the process both feasible, as well as comfortable for the patient, as they are able to avoid painful invasive biopsies.

Epigenetic Diagnostics

In layman terms, epigenetic changes have been described as 'post-it notes' on genes, and are inherited changes to DNA molecules which do not affect the actual sequence of the DNA. Epigenetic changes, including the addition of methyl groups, switch genes on or off. Early detection of their presence or absence can go a long way with early diagnostics of sever conditions or life-threatening diseases which can progress quickly.