According to SquareTrade, which sells smartphone protection plans, do your best not to drop that shiny new device.

This story originally appeared on PCMag

The iPhone X is built with the "most durable glass ever in a smartphone," according to Apple. But it's not going to stand up to any serious damage.

Videos of various iPhone X drop-tests have been hitting the web since the new smartphone went on sale last week. And to no one's surprise, the phone will take a beating when dropped on a hard concrete surface.

How bad is the damage? According to SquareTrade, which sells smartphone protection plans, iPhone X is Apple's most breakable iPhone to date.

SquareTrade posted a video that showed the iPhone X dropped from different angles at a height of 6 feet; the phone fared poorly in each test.

The least amount of damage occured when the phone was dropped directly on its side. The device had a nasty dent on the bottom, the area of impact, but the glass was still intact. However, the OLED display began to malfunction, with one side of screen completely green. When dropped directly on the front or back, the iPhone X developed numerous cracks over the glass, which covers the back and front of the iPhone X.

In its own drop test, CNET tossed it 3 feet to the sidewalk, and iPhone X came away with a small crack and a seperate fracture on the back of the device. In the second drop, the phone fell directly on its front face. It emerged with more cracks erupting across both sides of the device.

However, the iPhone X fared better in other drop tests posted on YouTube. The phone's glass actually didn't crack at all when dropped on the back, according to one test from the YouTube channel PhoneBuff.

A drop on the phone's corner gave it only minor scratches, while a drop on the phone's front display produced a visible, but small glass fracture on the device's top-left side.

A separate test from EverythingApplePro found that the iPhone X came away unscatched from several different drops, save for a few scratches.

Even as every drop test found different results, it's probably still a good idea for iPhone X owners to buy a case for their new phone. A screen repair can set you back $279, unless you've bought AppleCare+.