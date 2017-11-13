My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cosmetics

This Global Cosmetic Brand is Tapping Business Opportunity in Rural India

The company has sourced the latest cosmetic, skin care and hair care technology from all over the world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Global Cosmetic Brand is Tapping Business Opportunity in Rural India
Image credit: graphicstock
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The cosmetic industry has undergone sea changes in the past few years. Indian consumers are shifting from domestic to international names. High prices never deter people from using beauty products of international brands in most cases. The industry continues to be dominated by foreign players and it often gets difficult for a new brand to create a foothold and stand out in a crowded market with its unique qualities.  

At the Asia’s biggest franchising show Franchise India, 2017, Entrepreneur India got in touch with Stephanie Sherlock, CEO of Architects of Skin to know what sets them apart from other competitors in the beauty industry.

Architects of Skin was established in May 2015 and is solely focused on growth factor technologies and treatments for anti-aging, skin rejuvenation and hair restoration procedures. The company has sourced the latest cosmetic, skin care and hair care technology from all over the world.

From Medical to Cosmetic Products

In 2012, Stephanie and her husband started with a medical distribution company called Avention Global, a private medical and cosmetic distribution company headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

“My husband is a medical surgeon so we brought medical devices to Australia from other countries and that’s essentially how we started to find out which manufacturers wanted to work with us from the cosmetic and aesthetic side of the business. The business grew so quickly in the cosmetic and aesthetic space that we had to create a new company called Architects of skin just to focus on aesthetic medicine,” she said.

Avention Global still exists but the idea behind separation of Architects of skin was simply to minimize confusion amongst the surgical community and make it purely about cosmetic.

Thriving On Efficacious Technologies

The company is currently focusing on new growth technologies and treatments.

“Architects of skin provides not only provides cosmetic and aesthetic service to our clients but also provides other services like laser therapy, cosmetic injectable, skin rejuvenation, body contouring and hair loss treatment. The services are provided by nurses, aesthetician, and doctors inside the clinics,” said Sherlock.

She strongly believes it is the reach outside in the business which matters the most. So 40 percent of the company's revenue comes from reach through sales.

Sherlock is regularly meeting clients and investors to sell her franchise. She has already found a number of keen clients who are ready to take her franchise in India.

"What excites me most is that the investors are coming from the areas one wouldn't expect. Typically you find investors from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi but we have a lot of investors coming from rural parts of India.The rural population is desperately wanting these products and services," she stressed.

She believes people go towards the franchise model because they don’t have to understand positioning and marketing. Its all done so they literally have to pay the fee and get educated in services they are offering and then open their door. It’s a very well supported business model.

Sherlock concluded the Indian market is very positive and the growth rate is overall very high in the wellness space. The company is currently targeting Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. 

With inputs from Nidhi Singh

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cosmetics

This Global Cosmetic Brand is Tapping Business Opportunity in Rural India

Cosmetics

This Couple has been Giving Indians 'Spa At Home' Since 2000

Cosmetics

How One Woman's Cosmetic Company 'Gramed Its Way to Insta-Success