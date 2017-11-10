Current Digital Marketing Trends that can Help Startups Scale up Their Businesses

Start-ups are usually on a budget crunch, thus they prefer digital marketing over traditional since it is more cost-effective with a higher ROI

Digital marketing has rapidly changed the way of conducting business since its introduction. It’s not an unknown fact that every company aims at creating a strong digital presence in this day and age along with rigorous traditional marketing. Start-ups are usually on a budget crunch, thus they prefer digital marketing over traditional since it is more cost-effective with a higher ROI (Return on investment).

It is also easier to connect to today’s generation through digital media as they are always scrolling through their smartphones looking for newer and more captivating content.

The youth of today are up to date with all the new social media trends and often go by online reviews before even liking a page or buying.

In this time, the initial digital marketing strategies of a start-up can make or break their reputation. Below mentioned are some tools that can help start-ups pace up with the ongoing shift in the digital media.

1.) Google Analytics – It is a free application by Google which helps you track traffic on your website and helps users to analyze their online campaign. It helps you to track your landing page quality, conversion of leadsand evaluate poor performing pages as well. You can also track visitor’s geographical location and how long they have stayed on the website. Cohort Analysis feature helps in understanding the behavior of consumer which will further help you to design better campaigns. Start-ups can weekly review their online campaigns, the performance of their website and hence formulate the necessary changes.

2.) Mail Chimp – Email Marketing is one of the top ranking digital marketing strategies. It is advisable to start connecting early on with your customers through emails. When you start out you may not have more than two thousand subscribers thus you can use mail chimp to send block emails for free of cost and engage customers. Such a tool helps you to keep your customers in the loop and inform them about any new product or services. You can also acquire new subscribers by sending innovative attention grabbing content about your start-up thus luring them to associate with your brand.

3.) Hootsuite – Maintaining social media websites is a necessity to gain success. They need to be updated frequently to engage customers and to thrive in this era of new media. HootSuite helps you to schedule posts and post on multiple websites together. You can also reply to all the comments through your dashboard. It gives you the freedom to handle over 30 platforms. This reduces the tedious task of posting individually on each and every app. Thus saving your time and the hassle that goes in.

4.) Canva - This is a free graphic designing website. They have prefabricated layouts ranging from visiting cards to sale banners. This tool lets professional as well as beginners make creatives from million fonts, photographs, icons, etc. When agencies commence, outsourcing graphic designing assignments can get expensive and burn a hole in your pocket. Further, you can create graphics according to your requirement andaccording to the urgency. Also, posts with graphics and infographics engross viewers’ more than mundane text posts.

5.) Keyword Planner – With the fierce competition, every startup wants to arise on the first page of search engines. This tool helps you to generate keywords and ad group ideas. Putting appropriate keywords can help you trend your ad campaigns. You can also search relevant ideas through those AdWords. Startups can use this for their benefit and rank first amongst their competitors.

6.) Facebook Adverts – This tool helps you to plan your advertisement. You can choose your audience, geographical area, layout and various other details. You have various budget ranges to choose from. This gives you individual statistics of each post. It helps you measure the accumulated response too; you can see which ad is working with which demographics.

For example – if women like your ad better than men or if it’s more famous with the youth etc.

These tools help you to manage and measure your digital media presence effectively. Being a startup such tools can help you create a roar in the shoestring budget you have.