My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media Business Growth

Why is Quora Everyone's New Favorite

Here's why Quora has become the place for those who want some serious traffic on their business websites
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why is Quora Everyone's New Favorite
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Freelancer, Entrepreneur.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While most new businesses and professionals are hopping like rabbits to Instagram trying to create visually appealing content to gain popularity, there are a few tortoises in the race who are turning to another social network Quora to publish long-form content by answering questions asked by common people like all of us.

Unlike other social networking sites, Quora does not like to feed on snippets of your personal life, rather it encourages users to answers questions that other users have posted on the platform. Here, the questions well forth from all walks of life and so do the people who answer them, mostly out of their own expertise and knowledge.

With the right answers and the right tactics, you can become a top writer with thousands of views and upvotes from readers and amass thousands of followers which lead you to be featured as a top writer and build your credibility as an expert in your industry or niche.

As much as it matters to give the right answers, it is also important to know what the right questions are. You can go about answering five hundred questions or you can just answer 20 questions which have bad answers but a lot of people are following that question, waiting for someone like you to post a satisfactory response.

Neha Sharma, Founder and Digital Marketer at BrandMommy, who has an intensive experience in content marketing sheds some light on why Quora has become the place to be for those who want some serious traffic on their business websites.

“Getting popular on Quora equals striking gold when it comes to driving traffic to your website as readers are often warm leads who are already looking for solutions”, says Sharma.

If you are there to promote your business, dive straight into questions that directly relate to your industry. You can start by thinking from your ideal customer’s perspective and start typing questions that they would generally have. Of course, you are allowed to add links to the article but Quora is highly intolerant of spamming so limit the links to the bottom of your answer and make sure that it is of high relevance to the readers.

So answering questions on Quora to help people or just to share your experiences is okay but how does it help establish one as a thought leader? Is it really worth the time and effort?

Sharma adds, “In a lot of ways it works just as a blog because you are sharing valuable information that’s probably authentic too which automatically drives people’s trust, making them willing to engage with you further, which is a good kickstart to building a following.”

“Quora lets you measure the results with the analytics, just like a blog would,” she says. Because the answers show up as Google search results, you are not limited to just the regular users of Quora and you have high chances of appearing in the top results. If you happen to write a mind-blowing answer, the staff at Quora might choose it to get published in a reputed media outlet.

Give people an actionable list on how to solve the problem they are stuck with and they will never forget you, in fact, they would want to associate with you further so you can cash on this opportunity by adding ways to connect with you like your Twitter handle or your Facebook page.

The possibilities are endless here because people ask questions on almost every imaginable topic which opens up opportunities for a wide range of businesses and entrepreneurs to step forward and engage with people in a way that is fruitful to both.

With consistency and quality, you can build an audience for your blog or direct traffic to your website by starting to build credibility and trust even before the audiences actually visit you. With your ideas and experiences, you can have an impact on how people perceive and interact with your business, no matter if it is a niche service or a booming industry already.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media Business Growth

Why is Quora Everyone's New Favorite

Social Media Business Growth

#10 Reasons Why Social Media Marketing is Indispensable for Your Business Today

Social Media Business Growth

This Is How Social Media (Really) Works in the Trenches