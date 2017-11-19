How to Master Meetings (Infographic)

There are between 36 and 56 million meetings every day in the U.S, but rampant inefficiency costs the economy over $1 billion each year. Luckily, there are many ways to eradicate the most common meeting malfunctions, allowing your company to boost productivity and employee engagement.

Related: Five Shortcuts For Maximizing Efficiency At Work

It is vital to streamline software and program usage to minimize IT problems and confusion. Storing meeting notes all in one accessible place and using collaborative tools also keeps everyone in the loop. This way, employees can retain information and know what to do next. These small changes can go a long way to improve the effectiveness of not only your meetings but your employees as well.

Check out the infographic below from CBTS for more tips and stats to get the most out of your meetings every day.