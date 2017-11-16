Big Data, Business Intelligence and Analytics – The Turbocharger of Mobile App Development

A number of brands have incorporated Big Data and Business Intelligence in their working to gather insights into how users interact with their brands

Irrespective of what your app is about – it might be as personal as period tracker or as common as monthly budget planning – for it to serve its purpose right, you will have to have customers’ data.

This information should carry intricate details of how they are moving inside the app, what time are they active, at what phase are they leaving the screen, how they are behaving with pop-ups and notifications.

Collecting this data to its microscopic self was once considered a herculean task, but with time and advent of technology, the Big Data and Business Analysis legacy were set. There was now a technology that would tell everything about users’ movements — creating an actionable set of information in the process.

Today, you cannot detach Big Data from a successful mobile app. The consumers now ask for aptly timed mobile moments which are a blend of context and real time data, which would directly point them to the next action.

Meanwhile, enterprises need real-time data from different sources to give what their customers need — Personal App moments that come naturally or insights to make their team more effective.

On an Enterprise Level, organizations can have various reasons for implementing Big Data in their work structure. While the primary goal is generally to enhance the customer experience, other contributing reasons might include targeted marketing, cost reduction, and more efficientprocesses. In the recent times, lowering the data breaches have also been added to the goals that companies wish to attain using Big Data projects.

Seeing its potential, a number of brands have incorporated Big Data and Business Intelligence in their working to gather insights into how users interact with their brands and how they can make it a pleasant unmatched experience.

Big Data, Business Intelligence and Analytics in Mobile apps – Examples Around Us

Cortana and Siri

The two personal assistants, Siri and Cortana, are the foremost example of how Big Data and Business Intelligence seamlessly places itself in our life, making it easier and faster.

Cortana can even forecast the result of FIFA matches using Big Data, which has taken mobile technology to a whole new level.

2. Roambi

The app that over 20% of Fortune 50 companies uses, changes raw business data in interactive graphics, to be used by enterprises. It gathers its data from famous information systems such as – Excel, Salesforce, Cognos, and Microsoft SQL.

3. Oracle Business Intelligence Application

What Roambi is for external use, Oracle Business Intelligence Application is for a single enterprise. The app makes use of a number of unstructured data to deliver intelligence across the organization, enabling users at all levels with the information that they need to maximize their team’s effectiveness.

4. Spotify

The on-demand music platform uses Hadoop to gather data from the millions of its users worldwide and uses that analyzed data to give music recommendations to its individual users.

A study led by Pyze, the app analytics startup, estimated that companies that use big-data to enhance customer insights saw a 35% increase in their app engagement, which in turn brought revenue up to 20%. While BI is already placing itself in mobile app companies’ success stories today, its future seems even brighter.

The 2020 Picture

With the app revenue estimated to double from its existing $51 billion mark, Big Data is vital for app market to reach its $100 billion level in 2020. Data analytics is bound to play a prime role in achieving this target.

This estimated revenue data is a direct sign of the app usage that is going to rise on a never seen before level.The amount of data that are given out by users’ has long exceeded its petabyte-level and has rinsed to several zettabytes of unstructured information, and even this number is growing at a lightning speed. The sum of information that is stored worldwide is now expected to attain yottabyte level in the coming years. With this extent of data about to enter the market, the need of having Big Data mechanism along is also surging alongside.

Big Data and its place in every customer oriented industry on this planet are not getting any smaller. The synthesis of Big Data and Business Analytics for generating Business Intelligence insights has placed itself in the future of mobile apps.

Is your app ready with its Big Data mechanism?