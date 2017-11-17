My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Healthcare

Is Technology Redefining The Healthcare Industry In India?

One of the key reasons of increased technological intervention in the healthcare sector is its ability to address multiple issues in the sector
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Technology Redefining The Healthcare Industry In India?
Image credit: Shutterstock
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is not surprising to walk into a doctor’s office and be encountered with new-age record keeping and the most advanced of tools to match the changing scenario. The fast changing and advancing medical technology, availability of technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment together with changing patterns of the doctors’ practice has brought in almost a revolution in the way healthcare is being delivered today.

This revolutionary change has also changed the way doctors and patients interact with each other, altering the nature of their relationship as well. Information technology coupled with a robust network is at the epicentre of this digital era in healthcare industry and today the human and digital aspects are both instrumental in quality experience for the patients.

Use of Technology to Maintain Patient Records  

The healthcare industry is getting a lot more organized and becoming largely patient-centric, keeping their experience at the institution at the apex. As per recent research, India’s healthcare information technology market is expected to hit $1.45 billion in 2018, which is more than three times the figures in 2012 ($381.3 million).

Use of technology for maintaining patient records has come as a blessing especially in case of people suffering from rapidly progressive diseases where scans, test reports or any other parameters need to be compared frequently and the future plan of treatment depends on it.

Challenges of the Healthcare Sector

One of the key reasons of increased technological intervention in the healthcare sector is its ability to address multiple issues in the sector. Currently the ratio of doctors to patients in India stands at 1:1,700, which is considerably worse than the recommended 1:1000 set forth by World Health Organization. Apart from that, as per the figures by Union Health Ministry, there are about 6-6.5 lakh doctors in the country and by the year 2020 we would need another 4 lakh doctors.

Another challenge in the sector is inaccessibility of healthcare information to citizens or patients in particular who do not have a clear picture about the availability of beds, blood, drugs, and equipment.

There is a lack of an effective grievance redressal system which widens the gaps in the Indian healthcare scenario.

The traditional healthcare system relies heavily on paper-based record-keeping system, which leads to delay in accessing records, further delaying the diagnosis and impacting the quality of treatment delivered to the patients.

Technology is used to streamline processes and address the challenges of the traditional systems by bringing in revolutionary changes across all verticals and healthcare sector is definitely not an exception. Some of the technologies that would shape the future of healthcare industry in India may be defined as :

1. Mobility

Smartphones have penetrated the Indian market extensively and has become accessible and affordable for the population at large. It is this device and allied technology that has made healthcare mobile and accessible to even the remote areas. The new age apps on the smartphones enable the doctors to deliver consultation, advice, and prescriptions online making healthcare available in time to anyone irrespective of their location.

2. Digitization

Concepts like ePharmacy, eDiagnostics, eInsurance, eReferrals etc are helping strengthen the healthcare industry and creating an accessible pool of data or a centralized database which would ensure more efficient service delivery and reduction in the risk of medical errors.

3.Cloud Storage

For every industry that is digitally active, cloud storage has come as a boon and eased out all their storage worries. The doctors have started storing the patients’ records digitally and then move it to cloud for ease of access as and when required. The patients’ history is now available to the doctors at the touch of a screen.

4. Big Data Analytics

Predictive algorithms and big data analytics can help accurate diagnostics of patients. Telemedicine can become a reality with well designed solutions by building data repositories and using big data analytics to deliver rapid and accurate diagnostics to the patients.

In the past, healthcare industry in India saw little to no digital or technological disruption, but that trend is changing rapidly. The hesitation to allow digitisation of the healthcare sector is slowly dissolving providing a rich arena to the digital and technological innovative advancements.

There has been a rollout of numerous initiatives in the past where the implementation might have been incomplete or faulty, but the future of these looks bright and promising as the industry is more receptive to the changes and the investors are taking active interest too.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Healthcare

5 Ways to Become a Healthcare Entrepreneur in India

Healthcare

The Sole Maker

Healthcare

4 Ways How Startups are Solving Challenges Plaguing Indian Healthcare