To Harness Creativity, You Need to First Understand Its Neural Magic.

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultra marathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Linda Lacina, Entrepreneur.com's managing editor, guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Anthony Brandt is a composer who with leading neuroscientist David Eagleman has done a deep dive study into how human creativity happens. They’ve collected their thoughts into a new book The Runaway Species: How Human Creativity Remakes the World, which unravels the interplay of art, neuroscience and evolution, while celebrating the special thing that is human innovation.

In this week’s How Success Happens podcast, Brandt chats with us about what really stimulates creativity and how we can use those insights to improve our lives, work and world.

