News and Trends > Travel

Ten TSA-Approved Travel Tips To Make Your Holiday Travel Easier

Have a question about what you can bring with you on the plane this holiday season? @AskTSA has some suggestions.
Ten TSA-Approved Travel Tips To Make Your Holiday Travel Easier
Image credit: Shutterstock

This year, AAA is predicting that 50.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home for Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent  -- in the form of 1.6 million people -- increase from last year.

The holiday travel season is particularly stressful gauntlet that the majority of us have to run every November and December, but there are tools to help simplify things -- like the Transportation Security Administration's @AskTSA Twitter account, which offers travel tips to make going through security as painless as possible.

For a quick-hit of 10 holiday-related items TSA says you can and cannot bring with you on your travels, read on.

1. Don’t bring wrapped presents.

2. You can, in fact, bring a turkey.

3. Pies are also good to go.

4. Strollers are allowed through, just be sure to plan ahead.

5. In case you’re planning to dress in a Turkey or Santa Claus costume.  

6. If you’re bringing leftovers back, just make sure they are frozen solid.

7. If you want to commemorate the occasion with help from a selfie stick.

8. In case your pet is a member of your family.

9. If you want to take a minute away from family togetherness with some video games.

10. Lobster stuffing, anyone? TSA says okay.

