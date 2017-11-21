Ten TSA-Approved Travel Tips To Make Your Holiday Travel Easier

Have a question about what you can bring with you on the plane this holiday season? @AskTSA has some suggestions.

This year, AAA is predicting that 50.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home for Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent -- in the form of 1.6 million people -- increase from last year.

The holiday travel season is particularly stressful gauntlet that the majority of us have to run every November and December, but there are tools to help simplify things -- like the Transportation Security Administration's @AskTSA Twitter account, which offers travel tips to make going through security as painless as possible.

For a quick-hit of 10 holiday-related items TSA says you can and cannot bring with you on your travels, read on.

Related: Why the TSA -- Yes, the One at the Airport -- Is Actually Amazing at Instagram

1. Don’t bring wrapped presents.

@VeevsVT Wrapped gifts are allowed but not encouraged, as they may need to be unwrapped if further inspection is required. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 5, 2017

2. You can, in fact, bring a turkey.

We're glad you asked! Turkeys are allowed through the security checkpoint. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 20, 2017

3. Pies are also good to go.

Thanks for checking. Pies are allowed through the security checkpoint. Enjoy! — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 20, 2017

4. Strollers are allowed through, just be sure to plan ahead.

A stroller is allowed through the security checkpoint. Pls collapse the item and send it into the X-ray for screening. If the item doesn't fit inside the tunnel, a physical inspection from our officers will be necessary. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 20, 2017

5. In case you’re planning to dress in a Turkey or Santa Claus costume.

Costumes are allowed in carry-on bags. Have a great day! — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 20, 2017

Related: Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

6. If you’re bringing leftovers back, just make sure they are frozen solid.

Good question! Freezer packs, used to keep food cold, must be completely frozen solid when presented for screening. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 19, 2017

7. If you want to commemorate the occasion with help from a selfie stick.

Thanks for reaching out! A selfie stick is good to go in carry-on bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 19, 2017

8. In case your pet is a member of your family.

Thanks for reaching out, Carrie! Small pets are allowed through the security checkpoint, although we advise checking with your airline for their policy. Pls read for more information on traveling w/ pets: https://t.co/QJAD57ubtt — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 19, 2017

9. If you want to take a minute away from family togetherness with some video games.

Thanks for asking, Taylor. Yes, game consoles are allowed in carry-on bags. Please place this item in a separate bin for X-ray screening. Safe travels! — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 20, 2017

10. Lobster stuffing, anyone? TSA says okay.

Live lobsters are allowed through security and must be in a clear, plastic, spill proof container. Our officers will visually inspect it at the checkpoint; it should not go through the X-ray machine. Pls contact your airline regarding their policy. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) November 19, 2017

Related video: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Ep. 9: Simplifying Your Daily Routine