7 Skills Marketing Professionals Must Have to Succeed

To be able to think like your audience and empathise with their needs and desires will push your brand to newer and greater heights

November 23, 2017 5 min read

Whether you are looking to jump feet first into the evergreen world of marketing or maybe just test the waters first, either way, you will really want to take a back seat and assess your strengths and shortcomings pertaining to marketing.

Here’s a list of a few important skills every aspiring marketing professional should look to inculcate so that when the times comes you can really market yourself to those stringent interviewers and show off all that you have in your arsenal.

But even more than selling yourself is to identify whatever shortcomings you have, so you can be the best to your abilities in the world of marketing.

So without further ado, let’s get into it!

Flexibility

The demands of the world we live in, and its consumers, are ever-changing. One must always be up to date with even minimalistic change and learn to adapt according to it so as to not lag behind in the marketing ecosystem.

If you are the kind who thrives in a stagnant environment where seldom any changes take place then you might want to consider some other profession. Because in marketing, uncertainty is the only constant – therefore, you must be able to adjust your strategies with every change to be one of the best in the business.

Learn About Your Market and Audience

This seems to be a very imperative skill every marketer should possess. The success of your brand’s marketing efforts would totally depend on how well you understand your market. Having access to quantitative or qualitative data about your target audience is prized but it’s also critical to initiate direct conversations with your audience. To be able to think like your audience and empathize with their needs and desires will push your brand to newer and greater heights. The capability to identify the customer and its need is the essence.

Goal Oriented Mindset

Have you heard the saying “It’s about the journey and not the destination”? Well, forget what you’ve heard because your one and only focus must be the result.

Marketing always boils down to one thing: Turnover. If you are constantly posting on social media handles, penning down blog post after blog post without any leads then there’s no point. As a marketing professional, always keep your end goal at your forefront. Let it be your guiding force, analysing every result to decide what works best.

Tactical Thinker

These days critical thinking is the foundation on which modern management builds its structure. The idea is to have the ability to analyze situations and determine their efficacy. Critical thinking breeds creativity and in turn is a problem solver. This is defined to be a crucial skill and exactly what your brand needs from you. It helps you strategize and conduct research before you even begin to pan out a plan to market your brand. Thinking through each step will bring you even closer to making your marketing campaign go viral. Your strategy and tactics would not be same. Tactics are always short-term and for immediate benefit.

Thirst for Knowledge

Knowledge is power and that applies here as well. If you want to stay in front of your competition then constantly read, observe and take in new information like a sponge. One must always have the willingness to learn as much as he/she can.

If you don’t seem to have that drive then make it a point to force it upon yourself by simply setting aside some time each week to learn something new, whether it’s learning a new language to teaching yourself skating like you always wanted to. But make it a point. Time will not wait for you to learn something new; you will have to make time for it.

Team Work

Marketing is a profession where one has to take the world along while thinking about strategies to promote your brand. It’s where you constantly collaborate and coordinate with teams and clients to achieve your aim. And a holistic approach is required to sort conflicts that may arise from time to time amongst various departments and help them reach a solution. Every effort in this profession is a team effort. The approach is to maintain a positive poise and help your team as there will be times when you will do things which don’t fall under your key responsibility areas.

Diversity in functions

Because technology will continue to advance and influence all your marketing efforts so it’s always important for marketing professionals to know the technical side of it. What is click-through rate of your Google Ad words? How is your website bounce rate? How would you calculate your conversions? Marketing career does involve data analytics and being able to analyze data is a vital skill. It’s closer to being a jack of all trades but if you know how to polish your skills then there is no looking back and you can definitely succeed as a marketer.