Value Your Gut And Aim High: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's Business Takeaways

We asked Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato -the India-born food tech giant that now has its presence in 24 countries- about his words of advice for aspiring MENA entrepreneurs. Here's what he had to say:

1. Get your priorities right

“Focus on building a business that solves a real problem. There’s a very apt quote from Warren Buffet: ‘Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.’ If you believe you aren’t naked, then you shouldn’t worry about the tide going out.”

2. Listen to yourself

“Value your gut- when your gut feels like something is wrong, think hard about it, and don’t let data take over that decision.”

3. Execution matters

“Execution is extremely under-rated. All the big things (strategy) are a sum total of small things (execution).”

4. Continue your education

“Have a learning mindset. The three hardest words in the world are: “I don’t know.” Don’t be afraid to say them in front of people, and work hard to learn and get better.”

5. Get on the ground

“Customer surveys are overrated. Send your product guys to the field- make the user your biggest priority.”

6. Do it right the first time

“Don’t put processes around problem solving- take as long as it takes to get to the right answer. And once you get to the answer, give it everything to get it done.”

7. Keep aiming high

“Stakes should always be high, not personal- don’t be afraid of personal failure.”

