My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Value Your Gut And Aim High: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's Business Takeaways

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Value Your Gut And Aim High: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's Business Takeaways
Image credit: Zomato
Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We asked Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato -the India-born food tech giant that now has its presence in 24 countries- about his words of advice for aspiring MENA entrepreneurs. Here's what he had to say:

1. Get your priorities right

“Focus on building a business that solves a real problem. There’s a very apt quote from Warren Buffet: ‘Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.’ If you believe you aren’t naked, then you shouldn’t worry about the tide going out.”

2. Listen to yourself

“Value your gut- when your gut feels like something is wrong, think hard about it, and don’t let data take over that decision.”

3. Execution matters

Execution is extremely under-rated. All the big things (strategy) are a sum total of small things (execution).”

4. Continue your education 

“Have a learning mindset. The three hardest words in the world are: “I don’t know.” Don’t be afraid to say them in front of people, and work hard to learn and get better.”

5. Get on the ground

“Customer surveys are overrated. Send your product guys to the field- make the user your biggest priority.”

6. Do it right the first time

“Don’t put processes around problem solving- take as long as it takes to get to the right answer. And once you get to the answer, give it everything to get it done.”

7. Keep aiming high

“Stakes should always be high, not personal- don’t be afraid of personal failure.” 

Related: The Recap: Indian Innovator Awards 2017

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The No. 1 Skill You Need for the Best Business Results, According to Founder and CEO Roberto Candelaria

Entrepreneurs

Bridging The Digital Divide

Entrepreneurs

More Than A Side Hustle: When Should Entrepreneurs Quit Their Day Jobs