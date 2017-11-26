My Queue

Ecommerce

Curb Impulsive Online Purchases This Deals Season With This New Chrome Plug-In

Curb Impulsive Online Purchases This Deals Season With This New Chrome Plug-In
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Do you find yourself splurging on products you don’t really need with all the deals luring you in this time of the year (and at other times)? If that describes you, you should thank US-based comparison site Finder.com for its recently launched Chrome plug-in, the Icebox. Icebox for Chrome is designed to replace the “buy” button on some of the most popular e-commerce sites, thereby “saving you from your weakest moments.” Once the item is placed in Icebox, you can set a “cooling period” countdown for as long as you like (the default is 30 days), and you would not be able to buy the item until the period lapses.

 

This tool, the site says, can really help you plan your purchases better by scheduling them for perhaps the payday, can avoid the “buyer's remorse” by curbing impulsive shopping traits and sleeping on it. Moreover, if you shop online extensively, and tend to forget where you found an amazing outfit, Icebox can also help you find them easily and come back to it later. While its basic premise wouldn’t quite suit those Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals that disappear in the blink of an eye, the handy tool may save you substantial funds over a long-term period. Icebox is available for free download from the Chrome web store, go on, get it here now!

