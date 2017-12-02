AI Learning to Play Poker Shows How Far It's Come (Infographic)

Why scientists are investing billions into gambling robots, and where it may lead us.

From Amazon's Alexa to self-driving cars, artificial intelligence continues to have breakthroughs each year, altering our world in tangible ways. But what’s next?

Poker is a card game with billions of possible scenarios and layers of deceit, making it one of the most complex games. This complexity also makes it comparable to everyday life situations that AI may one day encounter. So scientists at universities across the globe have been experimenting with AI that can now consistently beat even the highest ranked poker pros.

In 2017, Libratus, a poker-playing AI, made a decisive blow in the battle between human and AI dominance. Four of the world’s top pros were defeated handily, winning at a rate of $14.72 per hand.

We may be on the precipice of a new kind of technological revolution, so check out the infographic below from Pokersites to see how far we’ve come, and where this technology may lead us.