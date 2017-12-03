My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

In The World Of Technology, You Are Only As Good As Your Next Innovation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In The World Of Technology, You Are Only As Good As Your Next Innovation
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
President at Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We live in a time when the pace of technological advances is increasing exponentially and overwhelmingly. Never mind today’s groundbreaking product launches- even tomorrow’s innovations are always en route to being classed as soon-to-be obsolete, because the day after, those inventions are already in research and development. Why? Because problems that need solving are evolving faster than the solutions to address them.

Successful technology, at its heart, has always been purposed to solve problems, whether of time, space, energy, communication or ability, and even of the mind. Innovation has the power to positively impact economies and societies, all in pursuit of one ultimate common goal: happiness. At Huawei, we understand this velocity all too well. It’s why we are one of the top 10 brands in global R&D investment in the world, and we have established 15 research centers globally. Huawei has put more than US$45 billion in R&D in total over the last 10 years.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphones. Image credit: Huawei.
As we look back on 2017 and look forward to 2018, we predict that the rate of innovation will accelerate rapidly in this pursuit of happiness, especially in the Middle East. Over the past year, we’ve seen the region take three tremendous leaps towards building a happier future with technology in the field of autonomous vehicles, robots and artificial intelligence (AI). In April, the Dubai government announced that 25% of vehicles in the city will be driverless by 2030. Flying taxis have already taken to the skies, as part of test flights being run by the Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority. In October, the United Arab Emirates appointed the world’s first Minister for Artificial Intelligence. The country has also launched a new AI strategy to improve government performance and address national concerns such as traffic accidents, chronic diseases and energy consumption.

Meanwhile, a robot named Sophia made global headlines in October after Saudi Arabia granted her citizenship at a summit in Riyadh, signaling the Kingdom’s vision to include robots in its workforce. But this is just the start. These initiatives set the stage for more investment, more research, more development, and more innovation in 2018. Such commitment resonates well with leading technology companies like Huawei that are dedicated to creating innovative devices that help make the lives of their consumers easier, and therefore ultimately happier. The political will for technological advancement will also continue to forge valuable partnerships between tech leaders and government. For example, Huawei has established a partnership with Dubai Smart Government to implement the Happiness Meter in our service centers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, making it the first consumer technology brand globally to measure customer happiness in real time.

As a multinational tech company, we are also especially excited that we share the same vision as the region- to continuously innovate. Much like the UAE’s forward-thinking agenda, we at Huawei are leaders in innovation. This past October, we have launched our most innovative device yet –the Huawei Mate 10– a series of smartphones powered by AI. We at Huawei believe 2018 will set these plans in motion and just as the internet revolution saw businesses innovate to develop solutions that improve lives, companies across the region and globally will now venture into the fields of AI, robotics and autonomous vehicles, to create a whole new wave of possibilities and experiences. With the launch of Huawei’s newest chipset Kirin 970 -a mobile artificial intelligence computing platform that runs on a Neural Processing Unit- it goes without saying that AI is an area close to our heart.

Huawei is already the fastest growing smartphone brand in the region, and we will continue to invest in research and development efforts to create devices that understand our customers need; that are more human, transparent and rapid. After all, in the world of technology, you’re only as good as your next innovation.

Related: Supporting Startups To Drive Middle East's Digital Economy Innovation

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation

Igniting Innovation: Spearheading Intrapreneurship In Organizations

Innovation

Why You Don't Need to 'Reinvent the Wheel' to be an Entrepreneur

Innovation

5 Ways to Inspire Creativity and Innovation in Your Employees