Finance

See How Much Money Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Make Every Second

You can also compare your profits by the second with this online calculator.
See How Much Money Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Make Every Second
Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE | AFP | Getty Images
Reporting Intern
1 min read

Have you ever wondered how much money companies such as Alphabet and Amazon actually make per second? Clarendon London has created a virtual calculator that answers this question, letting you compare industry giants with your own salary, second by second.

These and many of the hottest brands today are sometimes losing profits by the minute, despite lofty revenue streams. Apple, the most profitable of the included companies, rakes in a profit of $869,000 per minute. Twitter, on the other hand, loses $869.24 in the same amount of time.

To see how your annual income stacks up against the world’s biggest companies, you can check out the calculator for yourself here.

