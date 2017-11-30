My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cryptocurrency

Role of Cryptocurrency in Promoting India's Digital Economy

Today, India is trying to regulate the cash economy and move the country toward digitalization
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Role of Cryptocurrency in Promoting India's Digital Economy
Image credit: Shutterstock
CEO, SearchTrade
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The benefits of cryptocurrencies are many. But the biggest advantage comes from the fact that these currencies, by their nature, are secured and are easy to transact. 

Today countries like India are trying to regulate the cash economy and move the country toward digitalization. But while the efforts are noble, the fact is that digitization is now totally dependent on cell-phones. Today, there are around 300 million smartphones in the country and the number will double to 700 million by 2020.

According to the Morgan Stanley report – ‘The Next India- India’s digital leap’,  there is scope for visible shifts in economic activity starting in 2018 eventually leading to India being a) the third-largest economy in the world with a GDP of US$6 trillion, b) among the top five equity markets in the world with a market capitalization of US$6.1 trillion and c) the country with the third-largest listed financial services sector in the world with a market-cap of US$1.8 trillion by 2027.

Morgan Stanley also expect India’s consumer sectors to add about US$1.5 trillion to their current market cap of US$500 billion over this period.

Cryptocurrencies as the Big Game Changer

So while we talk of digitization that will be guided by Jan-Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phone connectivity, the big game changer could be cryptocurrencies. Today, digitization in India is driven through POS machines or internet payments. While the cost of transactions for internet payment is coming down the fact is that there are intermediaries involved in internet payment. These intermediaries which are normally banks act as third parties and add to the cost of the transaction. POS terminals are also costly for most merchants. The number of POS terminals is increasing but still the demand is high but merchants are not showing enough interest.

So can these small merchants use cryptocurrencies at a lower cost and solve the problem of connectivity or digitization? The answer is yes. As long as data gets cheaper on the mobile phone, cryptocurrencies can be used to do transaction even with small merchants.

Here are some of the benefits that cryptocurrencies can offer to digitization: 

Real Estate:

Cryptocurrencies will be very beneficial in the area of real estate. This is because bitcoin, one of the leading cryptocurrencies, is powered by blockchain.  The blockchain is a decentralized ledger that allows users to transact with each other directly and the biggest benefit of a blockchain is that a transaction can never be reversed. Thus the chances of fraud get minimized. In the case of real estate, in most developing countries, land records are in a mess. Tracking these records is not easy. Many times these records are tampered. Once these records go on a blockchain it will not be easy to tamper the records and this could ideally solve a major problem for most Indians who lock their wealth into real estate. Poor people with no land records can be benefited through the use of cryptocurrency.

Immediate Settlement:

In the case of an absence of a middle man, the cryptocurrency typically becomes a peer to peer transaction. In such a situation, the contracts can be settled immediately.

Transaction Done at Fraction of a Unit

Cryptocurrencies can be done at a fraction of a unit. Thus even when someone wants to do a transaction for a few rupees or a few dollars, there will not be any additional cost. Typically, banks charge more for smaller transactions and less for larger transactions.

No Theft in Transaction

There can be no identity theft in a cryptocurrency transaction. So while India can go digital on the basis of Jan-dhan and aadhar, there are huge chances of criminals hacking into Aadhar or even the jan-dhan accounts. That won’t be possible in a typical cryptocurrency transaction. The person who wants to send cryptocurrencies is in total control of their transaction as compared to a credit card transaction, where the third party bank is in control of the transaction.

They are Global

Cryptocurrencies are truly global and are not bound by the boundaries of any country. Thus, transactions become very easy. Secondly, there is no third party that can block your account in case the account has been misused. In the case of cryptocurrencies, the owner owns the private key and thus no third party can take away your money, unless you lose the private key.

Cryptocurrencies allow you the ultimate ownership of your own money. Thus while people are worried that digitalization will allow the governments to take control of your bank account, the scope of such a thing happening with cryptocurrencies is limited because the entire operation is decentralized.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

If It's Not a Victory, It's Just Not Over Yet: Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur Zach Salter's Take on Failure

Cryptocurrency

Would You like Your Salary to be in Cryptocurrency? Facebook has an Option for Its Employees Working on the Libra Project

Cryptocurrency

9 Reasons the Crypto Market Is Down