How HR Can Embrace Technology to Drive Employee Centricity in 2018

December 7, 2017

The HR function has established itself as a key pillar in the organizational structure, evolving rampantly over the last few years. Technology has played a key role in this dynamic vertical, with advances made in systems such as artificial intelligence and machine learning within the HR function. For example, algorithms adopting these systems can now be used to predict employee attrition.

The year 2018 will see more deployment of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Innovation in recruitment technologies, continuous performance management reviews to boost productivity, digital HR practices, HR analytics, working virtually - from remote locations and increased use of gamification in HR processes is the direction in which the HR function would progress. The focus would shift to become more employee centric.

Artificial Intelligence to Drive HR Growth

Leaders need information that they can use to empower their employees. Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning tools help HR and management personnel hire new team members by tracking a candidate’s journey throughout the interview process and helping speed up the process of getting streamlined feedback to applicants. Digital HR has transformed the way the HR function delivers solutions to employees. With increasing mobile penetration, the mobile platform has become a preferred medium for adoption of HR technologies in many organizations.

Employee Centricity will Take Centre Stage

The HR function is constantly looking to implement innovation in recruitment methods which can support every step of the hiring process, for sourcing candidates and revolutionizing the referral policy and systems. Predictive HR analytics is the future as it provides an understanding of people related trends, which come in handy for measuring, characterizing and organizing important workforce data. It provides crucial information for employee performance rating, while being an indicator for the potential of employee’s success. Employee centricity will take centre stage this year with key focus being on learning, career development and feedback for seamless collaboration between colleagues. Employees are increasingly being given the opportunity to work from home and from their own devices. This trend is likely to increase in 2018 with more and more organizations allowing employees to login from anywhere as long as they are connected.

Games for Inculcating Culture

Gamification in HR is gaining increased prominence in the HR function for improving talent acquisition and management, cultivating corporate culture and retaining valued employees. It can also be used for employee motivation and training. Gamification uses game-thinking and mechanics in business environment and processes, specifically for recruitment, training and development and motivation so as to engage users and solve problems.