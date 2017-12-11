7 Life Changes I'm Making in Order to Crush 2018

With 2018 literally right around the corner, it's that time of the year when people start to map out goals and game plans. My goals are very clear for the upcoming year. I'm the co-founder of a very fun project that has incredible potential -- it's truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in one of the most lucrative industries.

I know exactly what I need to do in order to contribute to the success of this new venture, so I committed to making life changes that would contribute to accomplishing all the goals I have set for myself. These are specific to my situation, but my hopes are that by reading through this list it will help spark some ideas and changes that you can implement, helping you crush your goals as well.

1. Relocating with convenience in mind.

I relocated to a new condominium development that was just completed for two main reasons -- it has a three-level Equinox gym on-site and it's literally across the street from my office. It's an amazing building, but it's the convenience that was the ultimate deciding factor.

I can keep my 5 a.m. routine, but instead of commuting to the gym, it's a quick elevator ride to workout. The amount of time this saves each week is significant. I also now have a 30 second commute to my office. Between that and my home office, my work commute is essentially eliminated.

This allows me to fully maximize my productivity, and by getting more done during the day it will also allow me to end my day at a reasonable hour.

2. Fully committing to a meal prep service.

I have found the easiest way to eat healthy is by prepping meals in advance. The problem I have experienced in the past was being consistent week-after-week. It was taking up a majority of every Sunday -- cooking, packaging and freezing 42 meals for the week was a major time-suck.

I've committed to using a meal prep service, which not only saves me time, but also ensures I stay on track health-wise. Eating six smaller healthy meals per day keeps me fully charged and I know it has a positive impact on my work performance.

3. Traveling more to work in creative environments.

Technology allows us to work from almost anywhere in the world, provided there is an internet connection. More large brands are allowing employees to work remotely and entrepreneurs are enjoying the flexibility and freedom available.

I recently returned from a week in Hawaii, and while there I was able to be productive while enjoying some relaxation and adventure. It's my favorite destination within the U.S., because of the time difference. I get up around four a.m. when I'm there and work from the beach -- by noon the work day is done on the east coast and I spend the rest of the day relaxing and exploring.

My mind thrives in creative environments, so I'm determined to travel as much as possible, working from as many different settings as possible.

4. Starting a daily vlog to document and hold myself accountable.

I've always wanted to start a daily vlog, and I'm finally jumping headfirst into it. I'm going to be uploading one video daily, and I'm committed to doing it for a full year -- 365 episodes. After the first year I will determine if it's something I want to continue.

I'm doing it for two reasons. First, my new venture is going to be a fun ride, and I want to document the entire journey. The amount of work it is going to require is intense -- and I think some entrepreneurs will benefit from seeing what really goes on in the day-to-day of building something truly special. Second, putting everything out there daily is going to help keep me accountable -- you can't slack when you have an audience awaiting a new video every day.

5. Unloading all incomplete projects.

Having your hands in too many unfinished projects can really slow your momentum on your main focus, no matter how much potential they have. I have a lot of half-built websites and online businesses that I will be unloading and finding new homes for.

While I hate to part with them, I know that by ridding myself of them, I will be able to put all of my time and effort into my new venture. Throwing the extra weight off the boat will allow me to sail much faster to my destination, so to speak.

6. Getting out and enjoying my surroundings daily.

I mentioned relocating earlier to eliminate commuting to the gym and my office -- and this is why. By eliminating wasted time, it increases daily productivity and will allow me to end my day at a reasonable time and enjoy my surroundings daily.

I get to live in an amazing city -- I can be at the beach within minutes and I can walk out my front door and do anything imaginable. I've vowed to skateboard, paddleboard and jet ski often and experience as much of the surrounding culture as possible. The idea is to step away from work and constantly recharge.

7. Networking weekly.

There are a lot of networking opportunities -- industry conferences, local groups, etc. -- but they need to align with your schedule in order to take advantage of them. If I find one that works with my schedule, I take full advantage, but that doesn't happen often enough.

I've decided to make networking a priority, so I will be organizing local weekly Miami-area meetups for entrepreneurs, specifically in the Brickell area. I've already started to roundup participants through a few private groups I'm in. If you are reading this and you are a Miami-area entrepreneur and would like to participate, connect with me on social media.