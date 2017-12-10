The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2017

December 10, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Held on December 5, 2017 at the St. Regis Dubai, UAE, the 2017 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, recognized business and individuals that have established themselves as clear industry innovators, made significant contributions to the Middle East business arena, and set the benchmark for enterprises operating across the region.

This year’s instalment of the event, which was in its fourth edition, saw a total of 20 awards presented at the ceremony, with all of the winners having set themselves apart from their peers in the region, by showcasing a commitment to excellence, and thereby raising the bar of their respective industries. Essa Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President, Institutional Support Sector, Dubai Chamber presented the awards to the winners, who hailed from a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, construction, energy, and other key drivers of the Middle East economy.

Speaking on behalf of Entrepreneur Middle East, Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing, commended the winners at the ceremony for their outstanding achievements, and reiterated Entrepreneur’s commitment to helping advance the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem. “We set out from day one not just to be a media outlet, but to invigorate the space itself,” Younane said. “We are on the ground at every available opportunity; we work with the business community to get startups and entrepreneurs, large and small, recognized. We are part of this ecosystem, not on the fringes- and this is what makes our work worthwhile and pivotal.”

Produced by BNC Publishing, the 2017 Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year, was presented by du, with the support of Dubai Startup Hub, Luxury Partner, Cadillac; Platinum Ally, Sobha Hartland; Gold Allies, Thomson Reuters, OMD MENA and VentureSouq; and Ecosystem Partner, ArabNet.

The Winners:

1. Startup Hub Of The Year Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Centre (DTEC)

2. Innovation Hub Of The Year Dubai Future Accelerators

3. Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development Sheraa

4. Ecosystem Influencer Aya Sadder, Incubator Manager, Intelak

5. Startup Of The Year Eventtus

6. Mobile App Of The Year NOW Money

7. Market Penetration Yalla Compare

8. Fastest Growth Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman, Plan B

9. Emerging Emirati Entrepreneur Yousuf Al Gurg, founder, Gravity Calisthenics Gym

10. Homegrown Brand Of The Year Al Rawabi Dairy Company

11. CSR Innovation Aster Volunteers

12. Real Estate Innovation Azizi Developments

13. Energy Innovation Access Power

14. SME Banking Innovation Mashreq Bank

15. Islamic Banking Innovation Dubai Islamic Bank

16. Excellence In Digital Transformation Roads and Transport Authority

17. Excellence In Innovation Development Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund

18. Excellence in Strategic Leadership H.E. Aisha Bin Bishr

18. Contribution To Business H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Obaid Al Maktoum Chairman, AJSM Investments

19. Business Visionary Of The Year Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

20. Lifetime Achievement K. Rajaram, CEO, Al Nabooda Automobiles

