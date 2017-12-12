Cadillac's 'Letters To Andy Warhol' Exhibition Offers A Peek Into The Artist's Personal Experiences

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff



Pop art aficionados in the Middle East, there’s only a few more days left for you all to catch the ‘Letters to Andy Warhol’ exhibition showcasing five rarely-seen letters from the archives of The Andy Warhol Museum. Having made its way to the Middle East, in partnership with automobile maker Cadillac, the travelling exhibition is taking place at Dubai Design District (d3) until December 16, 2017, and is open to all from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m.

Centering on letters written to Warhol by the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Mick Jagger, the Museum of Modern Art, the New York State Department of Public Works, and a mutual friend of his and Truman Capote, the exhibition is a rare opportunity for visitors to get a glimpse of Warhol’s personal experiences and relationships. In addition, the exhibition also presents artworks from different periods of Warhol’s careers, which depict the artist’s close connection to the world of fashion, media, art, and everything pop culture, and brings out how Warhol embraced American brands and culture as his muse.

Image credit: Cadillac.

In a statement about the exhibition, Patrick Moore, the director of The Andy Warhol Museum, said, “This exhibition, showing in the Middle East for the very first time, is an outstanding opportunity for us to showcase Warhol’s life and artwork to a whole new demographic. By partnering with Cadillac , a brand that is the epitome of the American dream, we are sharing Warhol’s legacy. Cars are among the comparatively unknown and unexamined subjects of Warhol’s diverse, vast body of work, but he drew and painted a range of Cadillac models, which are now on show in Dubai.”

As an influential artist of his time, Warhol gained a reputation as one of the founding fathers of the pop art movement by his body of work that embraced popular culture and commerce. As Cadillac’s video on the artist puts it, “Warhol’s story is a classic Americana story,” where he drew upon his immigrant background to create art from the various brands he observed emerging around him, and the shifts in consumerism culture they depicted. With Cadillac’s own legacy of being an iconic American symbol, the brand seems to be a perfect vehicle to bring the Letters to Andy Warhol exhibition to art lovers across the region.

