5 Tips for Creating Quality Video Content Even If You're Clueless How to Begin

Like pretty much everything else, getting started is half of succeeding.

Do you need to produce video content if you want a future in media?

Chris Williams (Chief Product Officer of iHeartMedia), Jesse Hertzberg (former CEO of Livestream) and Hope King (anchor at Cheddar Media), all think so, and they aren’t alone. More than 500 million hours of Youtube videos are watched every day, and 90 percent of users say product videos are helpful in making purchasing decisions. Experts predict that by 2019, 80 percent of all consumer internet traffic will be video traffic. If you're looking to create relevant, engaging online marketing for your brand, video is the way to do it.

No clue about where to start? Check out Hertzberg and Williams’ top five tips to get your content strategy off the ground.

1. Begin with your customers.

“I think the best place to start for a business that wants to create video content is to make video for your existing clients,” Hertzberg says. When you start thinking about videos you want to make, focus on giving away knowledge. Educate your consumers by giving them information that will improve their lives.

2. Don’t know where to start? Ask your audience.

If you’re lost about which type of video content to produce, go right to the source. Take to social media and ask your audience what they want and need. An AMA is an easy place to start for live video, plus you’ll learn more topics to spin into future video content.

3. Keep it short and sweet.

The best live-video content is in 15- to 10-minute chunks. “Enough to talk about what you want to talk about,” Hertzberg says, “but also an amount that feels easy.”

4. Don’t freak out about platform.

There’s plenty of platforms to reach people with video content, but your platform might not be that important in the big picture. "How are you connecting with your audience?" Williams asks. "What is the point of what you’re offering? That’s what’s important to me.”

5. Forget about size.

Instead of obsessing about the number of eyeballs on your videos, laser in on who you’re serving. Put the emphasis on building a community of like-minded people who have something to say to one another. Then, make sure you're engaging regularly with that community.

