My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Has Found a Creative Way to Fundraise for His Newest Company

The serial entrepreneur has given his pet project a head start, thanks to some hats.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Has Found a Creative Way to Fundraise for His Newest Company
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

Want to raise $700,000 for your business? Follow Elon Musk's lead and sell some hats.

Earlier this year, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX apparently got really frustrated with Los Angeles traffic and tweeted that he wanted to dig some tunnels to alleviate the problem. Hence, The Boring Company was born. With this pet project, Musk aims to dig a 6.5-mile tunnel to prove the concept in Los Angeles, with plans for more extensive tunnels in the city to follow.

Sounds great, but digging tunnels requires approval from government officials, which may take a bit (that's not a drill joke).

Related: It Was Fun for a While, But, Elon Musk Denies Theory He Created Bitcoin

There's no doubt in my mind that Musk is completely self-aware of his status as, let's be honest, a messiah-like figure among those who admire his business acumen and his potential to save the world. Perhaps that's why a man who can generate pre-orders with a tweet dropped this head bomb back in March.

So, while The Boring Company may have had a slow start on its primary mission of digging tunnels, it certainly has seen success as a merch company. Musk is aware of this and in on the joke.

He even went ahead and created more demand for the Boring hat, limiting the quantity available.

Related: 23 Weird Things We've Learned About Elon Musk

Now, he's started boasting sales of said $20 hat, reporting the latest figure, as of Dec. 12, at 35,000. That's $700,000 in sales. (Presumably, the company keeps the profits after the cost of manufacturing and shipping the hats.) It's a smart and low-overhead fundraising idea for any company pre-launch to drum up intrigue, excitement and early adopters.

The money is a great start for the nascent Boring Company, but a drop in the bucket for Musk. After all, Tesla, according to Bloomberg data, burns through $480,000 an hour, or about $8,000 a minute.

Better get those Boring sweatshirts ready, Elon.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Received the Highest CEO Compensation Package Ever, and 27 Other Crazy Things We've Learned About the SpaceX and Tesla CEO

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Just Trolled Jeff Bezos on Twitter and It Could Reignite a Years-Old Feud Between the Billionaires

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use